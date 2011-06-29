The Health Care Mandate’s Big Win in the Sixth Circuit

On Wednesday, the Obama Administration won its first Court of Appeals battle over the constitutionality of the health care mandate. A divided three-judge panel of the Sixth Circuit held that Congress has the power to require individuals to purchase health insurance or pay a penalty. The result is obviously correct, for reasons I’ve explained elsewhere (see “Bad News for Mail Robbers: The Obvious Constitutionality of Health Care Reform,” Yale Law Journal Online), and Judge Boyce Martin’s lead opinion is brief and elegantly reasoned. The other opinions, however, contained some strange claims about constitutional law.

Let’s begin with the scorecard. The Administration defended the mandate on two grounds: It is a permissible exercise of the Article I power to “regulate Commerce … among the several states,” and the penalty is a tax, which is also specifically authorized. Judge Martin accepted the first argument, and so deemed it unnecessary to address the second one. Judge Jeffrey Sutton rejected the tax argument, but accepted the commerce argument. Judge James L. Graham, a District Court judge on temporary assignment to the Sixth Circuit, rejected both arguments and thought the law unconstitutional. The panel’s holding thus is identical with Sutton’s, since he had a majority (Martin’s vote on the commerce question, Graham’s on the tax question) to support each of his conclusions.

The big news is Sutton’s vote to uphold the law. This is the first time in this protracted battle that voting on the constitutionality of health care did not follow party lines. And Judge Sutton is no ordinary Republican: He is a former law clerk for Antonin Scalia and a George W. Bush appointee, far enough to the right that 41 Senators voted against his confirmation. (He was the only exception to the partisan pattern of health care decisions. Martin is a Democrat; Graham is a Republican.)

Martin’s analysis is the simplest, relying on two well-established doctrines: “Congress may regulate economic activity, even if wholly intrastate, if it substantially affects interstate commerce,” and “Congress may also regulate even non-economic intrastate activity if doing so is essential to a larger scheme that regulates economic activity.” The decision to go uninsured has a massively substantial effect: “Congress found that the aggregate cost of providing uncompensated care to the uninsured in 2008 was $43 billion.” This private conduct has to be regulated in order to effectuate the larger legislative scheme, just as, for example, the ban on private possession of child pornography is necessary to regulate that market. Martin relies on clear and very recent Supreme Court authority.