Ruling? What Ruling?

Wednesday’s decision upholding the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act was, importantly, the first appellate ruling on the law, as well as the first not to be decided along partisan lines. But for readers of The Weekly Standard, the ruling may as well not have been released at all.

In fact, since the health care law has entered the courts—where, so far, it has been invalidated twice and upheld four times (including in Wednesday’s decision)—The Weekly Standard has taken an interesting approach to covering the legal fate of “Obamacare.” The magazine’s strategy appears to go something like this: When the law is invalidated, report, analyze, and salivate over the news; when the law is upheld, basically ignore it.

Here’s the magazine gloating about the December 2010 decision from the Federal District Court in Richmond:

“Federal Judge Rules Health Care Mandate Unconstitutional,” December 13, 2010 by John McCormack.