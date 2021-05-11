A $500 Million Mistake

1. The distinction between costs that are chargeable to operating expenses and are to be paid by a direct levy on subscribers, and the costs that should be charged to the shareholders, i.e. withdrawn from the profit account. The FCC, for instance, permits the AT&T to charge all the cost of its research subsidiary, the Bell Telephone Laboratories, to operating expenses. Critics may object that this mighty combine originated as a patent pool in the bad old days of the trusts, and such usage enables it to preserve its technical dominance at the expense of its customers. But few can deny that whatever the effect of the Bell Laboratories’ labors on AT&T’s position of leadership in the industry, it is an excellently managed research facility.

2. The determination of depreciation rates for the various types of equipment used to furnish and maintain telephone service. At the end of last year the value of AT&T’s affiliates’ investment in telephone plant, etc. was over $30 billion, and this year it is spending $3.35 billion on replacement of old plant and for new facilities. Where does all that money come from? Most of it comes from a so-called depreciation reserve, a complex of accounts in which each item of plant is charged, in every year of its useful life, with the fraction of the total amount that will have to be spent ultimately to replace it. How long are the useful lives of all this gadgetry? There is so much technical obsolescence in the industry that sometimes engineers do not know exactly; accountants know even less. And in order to produce what the depreciation accounts don’t provide for, the company must raise new money, even sell a new issue of securities, to secure the additional capital.

3. The computation of the rate base, or the total of other than operating expenses, on which the rate of return will be fixed for the AT&T by its regulators. In the federal jurisdiction these are the FCC Commissioners appointed by the President, a mixture of Democrats and Republicans, to make up a bipartisan group. At the present time, the commissioners feel the AT&T’s rate of profit or return on its interstate business should be about 7.25 percent, and have so given notice in their formal report (1963) to Congress. However, the FCC persists in shooting at this target in an indirect way. In recent years, for instance, the commission has ordered the schedule of night fees for coast-to-coast calls to be drastically reduced. And it has repeatedly initiated changes in the “separations” procedures by which the AT&T is ordered to distinguish between the portion of its expenses which is devoted to interstate business, and that devoted to intrastate services, regulated by local commissions. Whenever more of these expenses are shifted from the intrastate account to the interstate, the state commissions can order the reduction of local telephone fees accordingly. At the same time of course, the rate of profit on the federally-regulated service should go down.