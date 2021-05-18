A $500 Million Mistake

Regulating AT&T— the World’s Biggest Business

On the first of July American Telephone and Telegraph, the largest business on earth, announced new records in net income ($x.6 billion) earned over the year ending May 31. In issuing this cheerful news the head officer of the company took time out to mention a small cloud across the rainbow. Three weeks before, on June 11, the California Public Utilities Commission had ordered a sharp reduction in the future profits of the company’s subsidiary in that state. What is more, it ordered the same reduction to be made in its past profits over the two years preceding and this was to be refunded forthwith in a lump.

The future reduction of profits amounted to a cut of about 14 percent in the current dividend on the company’s stock. The commission’s order for the refunding of the claimed excess of profits for the two preceding years would weaken dividend coverage considerably more. The day after the California announcement, AT&T’s stock, which is held by the largest shareholder family on earth, took a dive to the lowest point in the year. Subsequently an uneasy recovery set in, buoyed up by the record earnings of the rest of the Bell System companies and the California Commission’s conditional offer to suspend its order pending an appeal by the company to the state’s Supreme Court. The condition is the impounding of the money to be refunded, plus six percent interest, until the Court rules.This is not merely a quarrel over money. It would be simpler if it were. The point in dispute is whether the AT&T, a licensed monopoly operating in 50 jurisdictions in the United States, should be regulated as an enterprise selling a service, or as a concessionaire providing all there is to be had of it for cost plus a fixed fee.

There is no doubt that in providing its essential service - the connection of the uncomplicated telephones and telephone circuits you and I use most of the time—the company is a monopoly pure and simple. It does not have to sell anything. It can sit and take its toll from the wired-word traffic generated by all of us in our daily living. But it has developed enterprising characteristics in recent years; it purveys special services for which many customers are willing to pay extra, and so there is a fringe of its activities that is subject to the risks of the market. And since the company is not wholly free from risk, it says that it needs a cushion of extra profit to reimburse its stockholders for the shrinkage of income that may occur in bad times.