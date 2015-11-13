STEELE, WHO TEACHES English at San Jose State, is less deferential to black leaders and more sweeping in his indictment of affirmative action than Carter. And he’s not squeamish about being labeled a conservative, though he calls himself “a classical Jeffersonian liberal.” In The Content of Our Character, he writes favorably of President Reagan (“Even his de-emphasis of race was reasonable in a society where race only divides”) and faults the “one-sided approach that the civil rights establishment has taken toward black problems.” This approach explains its opposition to Thomas, Steele believes. He endorses Thomas for the Supreme Court. (Carter is uncommitted.) “Over the past few years, I have had warm conversations with Thomas over the phone,” he wrote in The Los Angeles Times. Steele noted the “crucial difference between the experience of suffering and an identity focused on the suffering.” Thomas’s life reflects this difference. “Though Thomas in no way denies his own suffering from poverty and discrimination, his entire life has been a struggle not to identify with it — and, therefore, not to be defeated by it,” Steele wrote. Civil rights leaders insist that blacks seek redress from society. “In this way, today’s black suffering only re-enacts yesterday’s inferiority,” he said. ‘The irony is that once we identify with our suffering, we lose the power to end it.”

Critic Stanley Crouch and Tony Brown, neither of them conservative, are withering in their attacks on black leaders. Crouch concentrates on the black power posturing of Al Sharpton, Spike Lee, Stokely Carmichael, Malcolm X, Louis Farrakhan, etc. He writes in Notes of a Hanging Judge that they “helped send not only black America but this nation into a tailspin on the subjects of race, of culture, of heritage.” When Brown joined the GOP, he said that black leaders “perpetuate an intellectual fascism and foster a totalitarian environment in which any independent-thinking black who breaks lockstep with their often self-serving Democratic worldview is severely condemned.” Worse, they’ve tied blacks to the “something-for-nothing entitlement dogma of the Democrats.” Poverty, not racism, is the chief problem facing blacks, according to Brown. What’s needed is self-help, not more government handouts. Brown is an enthusiastic supporter of Thomas.

Winning confirmation of Thomas would top the agenda of black conservatives, if they had one. “Aren’t all Americans flattered by his example?” Steele asked in The Los Angeles Times. Black conservatives have no explicit program, but there are a half-dozen ideas that most conservatives and their allies harp on. One is that civil rights leaders and elected officials have tragically failed the black community. Robert Woodson says he dropped out of the civil rights movement in the late 1970s when he discovered it wasn’t helping poor blacks. As an Urban League official from 1971 to 1977, “We did a lot in the name of poor people, but the true beneficiaries were middle- and upper-income people, primarily blacks.” Wright blames the NAACP, Operation PUSH, the Urban League, and other “race organizations” for making blacks economically dependent. “There is probably nothing that can undo the generations of damage done by all these organizations that have not only discouraged blacks from taking economic initiatives among ourselves, but have made a virtue of constructing excuses for our failures to do so,” she wrote in her newsletter last April.

BLACK CONSERVATIVES have their own perspective on racial preferences, opposing them not so much because they are unfair or produce economic inefficiency, but because they are bad for blacks. Steele says preferences are an “escapist racial policy” that leads to “dependency on entitlements rather than our own initiative.” Walter Williams, who teaches at George Mason University in Virginia, says affirmative action guarantees blacks will stumble in college. Blacks scoring in the top 10 percent to 15 percent of students on the SATS are recruited by elite colleges where most students are in the top 1 percent to 5 percent. “You create failures out of students who could be successes at lesser-known schools,” he argues. Butts says preferences wrongly signal blacks that “genuine opportunity is not really there for black people.”

The bedrock idea of black conservatives is self-help. It’s an old idea among blacks, pushed relentlessly a century ago by Booker T. Washington, and has its roots in the “free-labor” movement (see “Douglass to Thomas” by Stephen Macedo, page 23). More recently, Sowell has argued a historical case for self-reliance. In several books he points out that immigrant groups that relied on themselves (Jews, Japanese) prospered rapidly while those who looked to the political system for help (blacks) didn’t. I’ve yet to find a black conservative who hasn’t read Sowell avidly. “He makes so much sense,” says Wright. Black leaders, says Steele, “put such a singular emphasis on redress for past victimization as the primary source of power for black Americans, they see self-help as anathema to that I don’t. The two can coexist” Loury says that “at the base of much poverty in the ghetto lie the values and behavior of some inner-city residents and those, with concerted effort, can be changed for the better. History and common sense show that government is not the best instrument for effecting the transformation of these values.”

Black conservatives have a relatively benign view of racism in America. “I don’t see any Bull Connors around,” says Horace Cooper, a legislative aide to GOP Representative Richard Armey of Texas. Stephen Carter though not a conservative, writes that “racism is no longer the all-encompassing force it once was.” Steele sees “a marked decline in racism.” There are “new opportunities,” but blacks have an “aversion” to grasping them, he adds. As a student of Allan Bloom at Cornell in 1969, Keyes refused to join a black protest, was threatened, quit school, and later transferred to Harvard (where his roommate was William Kristol, now Vice President Quayle’s chief of staff). The experience made Keyes a conservative angry with anti-American protesters. “I came to the conclusion,” he says, “that there was something basically correct about the American system.”

But black conservatives think something has gone terribly wrong in the black community in the years since the civil rights victories of the 1950s and 1960s. “Things began to escalate in the 1970s in terms of criminality among blacks and illegitimacy,” says Wright. Then came the drug epidemic, the decline of the black family, trouble in the schools, the deterioration of inner cities. But black leaders pursued the same civil rights agenda, she says, all but ignoring the economic and moral crisis of poor blacks. They championed “some black corporation executive who wants to be CEO. I should be worried about the glass ceiling he won’t break through?” One final thing. Black conservatives believe a majority of blacks agree with them on most issues.

DESPITE AREAS of agreement, black conservatives haven’t congealed as a full-fledged movement. “What unifies us is our sense that we need more in the black community than redress,” says Steele. What more exactly? They disagree on that Walter Williams is a libertarian who wants minimalist government, arguing that regulations and licensing requirements restrict poor blacks from starting businesses. Keyes wants a moral crusade in the black community, including a “marriage bonus” for folks on welfare who get and stay married and vouchers that may be used at church-run schools, drug rehab clinics, and day-care centers. Kay James, now executive vice president of the One to One Foundation, is eager to get along with civil rights groups. “We’re all working toward the same goal,” she says, citing “access to jobs and education [and] freedom to send our kids to school where we want.” Woodson spurns these groups but promotes tenant ownership of public housing and self-help programs of neighborhood organizations, churches, and social groups.

Black conservatives tend to be loners, contrarians, or prickly non-conformists. Their lives aren’t easy. They’ve been isolated by black leaders, and their relations with white conservatives are bumpy. Thomas confessed in 1987 that whereas liberals think blacks shouldn’t be conservative, his colleagues in the Reagan administration thought blacks “could not be conservative,” Keyes got into a heated dispute at a Georgetown restaurant with Kemp over whether economic incentives are enough to lift the black poor. Kemp said yes. “Economic opportunity is great,” Keyes answered, “but people have to be prepared to take advantage of it” In 1990 Butts convinced her family in North Carolina to vote for Senator Jesse Helms — until Helms ran a TV ad denouncing racial quotas that blacks saw as a pitch for white racist votes. All her persuading went “right out the window,” says Butts. “I don’t dare bring up that discussion again.” As an aide at the Reagan White House, Bill Keyes (no relation to Alan) pleaded in vain for the president to stress issues like voluntary school prayer that appeal to blacks. He later quit politics in frustration to sell insurance. Black conservatives “are such individuals, so different in many ways, all from different professions,” says Steele. “It’s not a club,” says Michael Williams. “We don’t meet. Maybe we should.”

Meanwhile, though, black conservatives are hot. Michael Williams, who’s from Midland, Texas, and is a chum of President Bush’s son George, thinks they should capitalize on this and hit the road to market conservatism. “We’ve been theorists. Now we’ve got to get on the stump and sell ideas.” There may not be enough prominent black conservatives to go around. Franks has been flooded with an extraordinary number of speech requests for a House freshman. He’s accepted only 5 percent of them. Franks says the media must pay attention to black conservatives now that they’ve got a voice at every level of national government — the Supreme Court (Thomas, assuming he’s confirmed), the administration (Sullivan, etc.), and Congress (himself). “People can’t just talk to Jesse Jackson, Ron Dellums, and Carl Rowan. They’ll talk to Walter Williams, myself, and others. It could really change the dynamics of the debate on issues affecting the black community.” It already has.

