A fresh-faced authority called on by CNN said that at least the trial was transparent. Not the one I watched, which became more opaque as pious experts did their paid bit and attorney Jose Baez delivered a final speech for the defense so emotional, so confusing, so clever, that it nearly wiped out the memory of all he had promised in his opening statement—the accident that snowballed, that was never addressed in evidence, because Casey, the accidental mother, exercised her constitutional right in not speaking. Guess now, if you will, which TV show she will speak to, and how much money she will get—enough to cover her $4000 fines?

Did anything emerge well from this turgid frenzy? Yes, it was Judge Belvin Perry, who seemed to see the horrid likelihood that he might become a TV personality and eroded that threat by being steadfast, professional, and bored. We have seen other judges grasp their 15 minutes, or weeks. Perry was what we would like to be made of, and his is the only post-coital interview I would care to hear. Of course, he will not stoop to offer it. If you heard him utter the name, “Caylee Louise Anthony,” you know the man and his decency already. By the way, Caylee is dead—and her death might have kept her mother’s hair restrained at sentencing.

Like fireworks (I am thinking July 4, deliberation day for the jury), the trial was riveting and pointless. As such, it’s what we now demand of “news”: hold us, then let us go. So, the Anthony trial is in the pattern of the disaster in Japan (you must remember that?), the action in Libya, the stirrings of something in Egypt, or the collapse of the economy. In such times of stress, melodramas like that of the Anthonys are pacifiers that fill our roof-space (also known as our heads) like styrofoam.

The only purpose of putting trials like these on-air is to cater to the TV networks that use them to fill their time. The principle of legal education is no better served by six weeks of this than it is by 30 minutes of the ranting Queen of Hearts called Judge Judy. It is tabloid television, despite the detachment of a camera style that purports to observe or record without bias. The horror of what happened in the Anthony family is a petty novelette, best granted privacy. It is enough that a Judge Perry, court officers, and a jury have to last it out, without turning Casey into a monster who now will be at liberty. Think of Dan White and O.J. Simpson and wonder about the limits of their acquitted freedom. A longer, more infinite sentence has begun for Casey Anthony, and it may drive her mad.

CNN and the others gained, and, every time I chose to eavesdrop on the court, I had to endure a dirge-like ad for Google as a portal, and the prospect of most internet and cable sites being jammed with incessant, arid chatter on the case. Watching Casey only helped reveal how far attending—attempting to be part of our world—is a drug that deadens participation and understanding. Nothing is served by such trials except bolstering these feeble channels and excusing them from reporting news. The internet has actually deterred us from that demanding project. The global village it boasts of is a prison block where the conditions of servitude are ignorance, anonymity, and indifference. As Casey Anthony starts that life sentence she’ll be looking for a make-over. And, after our latest “ultimate reality show,” can we admit that our sense of reality has been undermined in advance of the economy, the weather, and the experience of “disaster”?