Conventional wisdom suggested that Obama didn’t have much recourse, so he did the best he could to prevent Leal’s execution. This, however, reflects a misunderstanding of the plenary foreign-affairs powers available to his office. Indeed, there are two legal solutions that the president could have invoked to bar Texas from executing Leal: executive agreements and the Zschernig doctrine. Obama, and all presidents after him, would be wise to consider these measures in the future.

For nearly a century, the Supreme Court has consistently held that executive agreements reached by the president with foreign governments are as binding for the U.S. as a treaty ratified by the Senate. So, for example, to prevent another execution like Leal’s, a president could enter into an executive agreement with Mexico establishing a mechanism for the ICJ’s ruling in Avena to be honored, and that pact would become the law of the land—thus binding local and state authorities, in addition to the federal government, to its terms.

If an executive agreement were to become too difficult to negotiate (for instance, if time were of the essence), the president would have another option available to him—that is, to seek an emergency stay by invoking the Zschernig doctrine in court pleadings. The doctrine is a constitutional authority carved out by the Supreme Court in its 1968 Zschernig v. Miller decision. That ruling struck down an Oregon inheritance law because judges had used it to make disparaging comments about communist countries in Eastern Europe. Pursuant to the holding, states’ actions are to be pre-empted if there is a “great potential for embarrassment or disruption” in the nation’s foreign affairs. As the Court noted, when states have “a direct impact upon foreign relations and may well adversely affect the power of the central government to deal with [international] problems,” their actions should be forbidden. In 2003, the high court revisited the Zschernig doctrine in American Insurance Association v. Garamendi and held it to be good precedent. Applying it to strike down a California law that required insurance companies to disclose their Holocaust era practices, the Court reaffirmed that “state action with more than incidental effect on foreign affairs is preempted, even absent any affirmative federal activity in the subject area of the state law, and hence without any showing of conflict.”

There is no question that executing foreign nationals whose VCCR rights have been violated could lead to “embarrassment or disruption” in America’s relationships abroad. Failure to honor this—like any—international legal obligation not only undermines the rule of law, it also jeopardizes vital national interests regarding the welfare of Americans overseas, especially those who might be arrested and tried for a crime. In international relations, where reciprocity is considered the “golden rule,” the more the U.S. keeps disregarding international law, the higher the risk that other countries will return the favor and deprive Americans of their rights when they’re detained overseas. As the Solicitor General argued in his amicus brief in support of the stay, a breach of international legal obligations brought on by Leal’s execution entails “serious repercussions for United States foreign relations … and the ability of American citizens traveling abroad to have the benefits of consular assistance in the event of detention.”

Of course, the strongest method for assuring due process in matters where VCCR obligations have not been honored would be to reach executive agreements and to invoke the Zschernig doctrine in court pleadings. But the latter, which doesn’t require interaction with and consent from a foreign government, should be sufficient enough to guarantee that justice is done.