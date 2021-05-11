The Campaign Reform Failure

Problems obviously surface. Representative democracy presumes to represent people, not dollars. Moreover, people do not speak only as individuals but also as organized groups—interest groups. And interest groups are unequal in size, wealth, and, usually, influence. This part of the problem is not new. James Madison recognized it years ago. Calling interest groups “factions,” he argued that their power would be limited by natural conflicts and the mechanics of government. The division of power among two legislative houses and the executive and judicial branches would require compromise, groups acting “in unison with each other.” But if the provisioning of money has now become so vital to politics that Madison’s balance is lost, then irreconcilable conflicts arise among traditional values. Either free speech (including free spending) is compromised or the representative nature of democracy is eroded.

Drew is convinced that we have reached this juncture and, therefore, entertains radical revisions in free speech. She argues that we need to “redefine what we mean by ‘freedom of speech,’ and [to] uncouple ‘the market-place of ideas from the idea of the ‘free market.’” In practice, she favors more public finacnign for campaigns and tighter controls on prive campaign spending. Justifying these, she approvingly summarizes an argument made by former Solicitor General Archibald Cox, a chairman of Common Cause who has argued campaign law cases. Cox, she writes, suggested that one way to deal with the proposition that spending money equals free speech would be to say that there are lots of different kinds of expenditures, and perhaps money is speech in the instance of a person spending money to publish or broadcast his own thoughts, while it is an entirely different thing when an organization raises money from all over the country and spends it to broadcast. The difference, he said, is that the money is collected nationally, and that it is used for much speech but few ideas.

A measure of reformers’ obsession is that they have descended to these meaningless and essentially antidemocratic distinctions. Individuals may have a right to “free speech,” but organizations (collections of individuals) may have a lesser right. Some speech is good, but speech devoid of “ideas” (whose ideas?) may not be. Organizations locally financed may be more deserving than those nationally financed. Happily, however, we have not reached the juncture that Drew and other reformers suggest. To be sure, the political system is changing-—it always is and always has—but the changes have not demolished representative government, including Madison’s safeguards. No one seriously disputes that campaign (as opposed to legislative) politics needs more money than ever before. The critical questions are whether money’s new role fundamentally distorts politics and the opportunities for representation and influence.