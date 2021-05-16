The Campaign Reform Failure

Drew is convinced that we have reached this juncture and, therefore, entertains radical revisions in free speech. She argues that we need to “redefine what we mean by ‘freedom of speech,’ and [to] uncouple ‘the market-place of ideas from the idea of the ‘free market.’” In practice, she favors more public finacnign for campaigns and tighter controls on prive campaign spending. Justifying these, she approvingly summarizes an argument made by former Solicitor General Archibald Cox, a chairman of Common Cause who has argued campaign law cases. Cox, she writes, suggested that one way to deal with the proposition that spending money equals free speech would be to say that there are lots of different kinds of expenditures, and perhaps money is speech in the instance of a person spending money to publish or broadcast his own thoughts, while it is an entirely different thing when an organization raises money from all over the country and spends it to broadcast. The difference, he said, is that the money is collected nationally, and that it is used for much speech but few ideas.

A measure of reformers’ obsession is that they have descended to these meaningless and essentially antidemocratic distinctions. Individuals may have a right to “free speech,” but organizations (collections of individuals) may have a lesser right. Some speech is good, but speech devoid of “ideas” (whose ideas?) may not be. Organizations locally financed may be more deserving than those nationally financed. Happily, however, we have not reached the juncture that Drew and other reformers suggest. To be sure, the political system is changing-—it always is and always has—but the changes have not demolished representative government, including Madison’s safeguards. No one seriously disputes that campaign (as opposed to legislative) politics needs more money than ever before. The critical questions are whether money’s new role fundamentally distorts politics and the opportunities for representation and influence.

Depending on the standard of comparison, the amount of money now spent on elections is huge, reasonable, or small. In 1980, it totaled $1,203 billion, according to Alexander. Of this, almost half was spent on federal elections, $275 million for the Presidential campaign, and $239 million for congressional campaigns; the rest went for state and local races. As Alexander points out, the total equals about one-tenth of 1 percent of taxpayer money spent by government in fiscal 1980 ($958.7 billion)—which seems a small price—and only twice the advertising budget of Procter and Gamble ($649 million). On the other hand, campaign spending has outraced inflation and, compared with the recent past, totals are huge. By Alexander’s estimates, campaign spending increased by 759 percent between 1952 (when it totaled $140 million) and 1980, while general prices rose only 210 percent; campaign spending increased 183 percent between 1972 (the total: $425 million) and 1980 against a general price rise of 97 percent.

These increases stem from basic changes in the political system. Since early in the century, party control over the election process has steadily diminished, and this trend has accelerated sharply since World War II. Party organizations were once almost entirely responsible for the selection of candidates and the running of campaigns. Political competition occurred within the party itself. Candidates fought strenuously for the party endorsement or the support of party chieftains. With the endorsement came huge organizational support—the big city “machines” being the best examples—and the automatic votes of thousands and millions of intense party loyalists.