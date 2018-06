Six o'clock and the sky still there.

A little life at bay on the stairway,

a lesson in white with some red

added for conduct disorderly—

according to matrons and patrons.

No schoolbook says a piece of ice

can scrape and slit bloodlessly

through second-hand words we wear

regardless of tongue and tie.

Then how to speak languages fluently?



A tilt of the head to separate

the lung from all the colored marbles

in the mouth will cover your tracks,

blow dust in the courtyard.