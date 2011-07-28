I know none of these people. I am not offering facts, only impressions. I have seen actors—nay, some of today’s stars—who have come out of current soaps. (I know there are things on television better than what I saw, but during my stay I never watched anything other than soaps—the well-reputed programs were on at the wrong time for me.) And I have seen moderately competent people in films who came from soaps. But the general effect of the soap people is of a special species living in a world fashioned for them.

They are the result of a latter-day factor in the history of acting. That history has its own social refulgences. For example, I am convinced that seventeenth-century Parisians went to Corneille and Racine for the drama, of course, but also to hear their language richly written and richly spoken, as a unifying national experience. More, changes in general culture can sometimes be measured by changes in acting. In 1898 the English playwright Arthur Wing Pinero wrote Trelawny of the “Wells,” about a young actress who is the star of a melodrama theater. She leaves for a bit, and while she is gone a realistic playwright comes in, alters methods, and even brings in the box set—real walls with real doors instead of the old-fashioned wings. When the actress comes back to the theater, she has to adjust her former rodomontade to doorknobs.

Soap acting has its own generic uniqueness. It was brought about by social factors that had nothing to do with theater or allied cultures. The origin of soap acting was business. It is generically American. Of course almost every country on earth now has the equivalent of soaps, but they began here. Part of their singularity is that they are the first art or area of art created by industry. Film grew out of technology, but no cereal maker had a hand in its making. As I watched these actors in their tanks recently, they seemed to know that the cereal people were creeping up their backs.

Whatever the atmosphere is now, professional directors and writers are on hand to transmute sales messages into presentable performance. And, of course, commercial sponsorship is at the base of most television. Still, my intensified attention, plus the fact of the soap’s peculiar origin, made me feel more sharply that, every afternoon at a specified time, a special, almost submarine world floated into view, filled with gorgeous creatures who would flicker next to one another for a few moments during which they would deal with emotional climaxes. What a dollop of destinies was settled every afternoon by these creatures’ swift, darting, trout-like flashes alongside one another.

A FRENCH writer-director wants to make a film about the persistence, stains, and secrets of recent French history—his country’s contributions to the Holocaust, as well as Algerian troubles and the current Muslim agitations. Does the director choose a protagonist braced to deal with these grave subjects? Not if he is Michel Leclerc. His protagonist is a sexy madcap girl. She is a free-living half-Algerian in Paris, utterly leftist, who calls herself a political whore—she sleeps with rightists in order to convert them. With her very first explosion on the screen she announces that this film, The Names of Love, is going to whirl its shadowy subjects in unaccustomed lights.