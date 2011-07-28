One reason that the Al-Sabahs’ parties are so popular is that they are lavish. The ruling Al-Sabah family is extremely wealthy, thanks to Kuwait’s oil reserves, one of the largest in the world. When I called Buffy Cafritz, a longtime D.C. socialite, she read me a menu she’d saved from a recent luncheon at the embassy. “She served asparagus vichyssoise and sea bass and pureed potatoes and a raspberry sorbet,” Cafritz says, adding, “I remember she had a pretty tablecloth.”

Georgetown doyennes like Sally Quinn have been complaining for years that socializing in Washington has become aggressively partisan. But Al-Sabah invites Democrats and Republicans, no matter which party is in power. During the Bush years, she arranged benefits to raise money for malaria and education of Afghan women, a cause that Laura Bush championed. In 2009, in line with the newly elected Obama administration’s focus on the environment, she hosted a benefit to celebrate Earth Day, where she honored Leonardo DiCaprio and Hillary Clinton. “She is very astute,” McBride told me. “She pays attention to the issues that are important to the White House at the time and really tries to support those issues, so she marries the social and substantive perfectly. People who are engaged in these issues at higher levels of government will be there.”

But the big draw is undoubtedly the guest list. Al-Sabah skillfully brings together heavyweights from all arenas—including A-list actors, corporate tycoons, and people from the nonprofit world—which guests say offers huge appeal compared with the dreary wonky affairs that pass for Washington social life.

For Kuwait, this socializing is serious business. Although the country is wealthy, it is also small, about the size of New Jersey, with a population of around three million. It is perpetually vulnerable to neighbors like Iran and thus in need of powerful friends. “Don’t forget she is working when she is having these parties,” notes Jacquelyn Fain Duberstein, a former TV producer at “Charlie Rose” and Washington producer for The Daily Beast. “She is making sure her guests are friends of Kuwait, and she is very accomplished at that.” “[Their role] should not be seen as how many parties they have,” Colin Powell told me. “It’s about information they pick up from Washington to report back to Kuwait and, at the same time, representing their interests to the United States.”

A little lost among the whirl of benefits, ladies luncheons, baby showers, and honorary dinners is the question of how official Washington should regard Kuwait. Kuwait has an elected parliament that includes women and a cradle-to-grave welfare state that provides citizens with health care and education. But it is not a democracy. The Emir appoints the prime minister and the cabinet, and can dissolve parliament at will, which he has done three times in the last five years. Although the press is freer than in other Gulf countries, criticism of the regime is monitored and curtailed. Recently, Kuwaitis have been jailed for criticizing the prime minister on a blog, criticizing the Bahraini and Saudi rulers on Twitter, and criticizing the Emir online, according to Human Rights Watch. At least half the Kuwaiti population is made up of non-citizens, many of them foreign laborers who sometimes work under harsh conditions and suffer from exploitation and abuse. This year, there have been protests by both citizens advocating for more civil liberties and non-citizens seeking equal status with Kuwaitis. Powell says the Kuwaiti government understands the need to assuage public discontent. “But there should be no illusions that this is a country like ours,” he says. “The people are well taken care of, but what the Arab spring shows is people wish more than to be taken care of. They want a say in how they will be governed.”