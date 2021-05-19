Art, Business, and the Liberals

This was conclusively demonstrated during the 1947 Hollywood hearings of the Un-American Activities Committee by the now famous Johnston Statement. The statement was anything but the reflection of the opinion and personal feelings of Hollywood or of the studio heads. It was the dictum of the Industry, born out of fear of public opinion and consequent loss of revenue, and the first time that any national industry dared set itself up as a lawmaking body over the government of the United States.

The Hollywood that is not the Industry and the Industry that is not Hollywood constitute one of the strangest alliances on record. It is a marriage, and a rather successful one as marriages go, between High Finance and Art, wherein lie both paradox and phenomenon. The Industry is dependent upon Hollywood for its artistic creations, and Hollywood is dependent upon the Industry for its economic existence. Yet they are constitutionally and temperamentally opposites, the one dedicated to Mammon, and the other to the very spirit of creativeness, to ideas, and to the human expression of those ideas.

Hollywood itself, therefore, made up essentially of two groups—the creative artist who by nature is revolutionary, and the labor group, traditionally progressive—would seem to be preeminently liberal.

Yet there is no avoiding the fact that Hollywood is permeated from top to bottom by the Industry. It isn’t easy in the name of idealism to stand up against economic pressure. There are only eight or nine studios, all in bitterest competition with one another but nevertheless unified by high-level policies and implemented by gentleman’s agreements which not only can deny a man opportunity but can banish him from the Industry altogether, thus liquidating him professionally. And the personnel, the vast majority of whom are paid employees and not independent contractors, know this. They know that the real boss is not the man over them or the man over him, or even the studio head, who could be displaced overnight. The real boss is the Industry.