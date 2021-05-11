Art, Business, and the Liberals

Hollywood itself, therefore, made up essentially of two groups—the creative artist who by nature is revolutionary, and the labor group, traditionally progressive—would seem to be preeminently liberal.

Yet there is no avoiding the fact that Hollywood is permeated from top to bottom by the Industry. It isn’t easy in the name of idealism to stand up against economic pressure. There are only eight or nine studios, all in bitterest competition with one another but nevertheless unified by high-level policies and implemented by gentleman’s agreements which not only can deny a man opportunity but can banish him from the Industry altogether, thus liquidating him professionally. And the personnel, the vast majority of whom are paid employees and not independent contractors, know this. They know that the real boss is not the man over them or the man over him, or even the studio head, who could be displaced overnight. The real boss is the Industry.

This was amply demonstrated in the early thirties, when Hollywood first became politically conscious. Anyone who raised a voice or a hand to protest Industry politics was immediately labeled a Red and was no longer in favor. Those who opposed the formation of guilds and unions were very much in favor. They were elevated as “studio pets.” Even those of small talent or none at all were often rewarded with fat contracts, which even to this day some of them still enjoy. And always, as “studio policy,” artists, especially stars, are prevailed upon to keep out of politics, the argument being that stars belong to the American public, and that by publicly espousing one set of political ideas they oppose another and thereby offend half of the total number of paying customers. This is “bad for the Industry.”