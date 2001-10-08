All these examples offer sobering evidence of what America is capable of during times of real or imagined war. But they all have something in common:They were "top-down," the result of government officials publicly targeting members of specific groups for suspicion, harassment, or worse--and this official discrimination fostered unofficial discrimination by the public at large. By contrast, in the wake of this month's terror attack, leaders and lawmakers have scrupulously rejected such bigotry. Consider Bush's response to violence against Arab- and Muslim-Americans. Some of the worst incidents occurred in the Southwest, including the murder of a Pakistani shop owner in the president's home state. Bush could have easily reacted defensively, minimizing the incidents, shunting them on to local authorities, or pleading ambiguously for "cooler heads" to prevail. Instead he declared his solidarity with the victims. He invited Muslim leaders to participate in the memorial service at the National Cathedral and then visited the capital's Islamic Center on Embassy Row, where he warned that attacks on Arabs and Muslims "will not stand." Bush returned to the theme in his speech before Congress and the nation: "No one should be singled out for unfair treatment or unkind words because of their ethnic background or religious faith."

And it wasn't only the president. Moments after Bush's speech, Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle echoed the call for Americans to "be united against the acts of hatred toward innocent Arab-Americans and Muslims and all of those who have come to our country seeking opportunity." Attorney General John Ashcroft, too, despite his dubious civil rights record, has firmly declared that "violence and threats are in direct opposition to the very principles and laws of the United States and ... will not be tolerated." FBI Director Robert Mueller has authorized hate-crime investigations into 40 attacks against Arab-American citizens and institutions--a far cry from the days of J. Edgar Hoover, when the FBI harassed immigrants and refused protection to civil rights protesters. Indeed, not one prominent member of either party has stoked anti-Arab or anti-Muslim racism. Even the venomous frothings of Jerry Falwell and Pat Robertson were aimed not at ethnic minorities but at the ACLU, "abortionists," and sundry other liberal "elites."

All of which suggests an important, and underappreciated, development in this crisis. In linking domestic tolerance to America's foreign struggles, Bush has quietly revived an approach formulated during the cold war, when U.S. credibility depended in part on global perceptions of how well our democracy worked at home. The most farsighted American statesmen shrewdly grasped this fact. In Cold War Civil Rights, the legal historian Mary L. Dudziak quotes a letter from Dean Acheson, then President Truman's Acting Secretary of State, to the chairman of the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1947: "An atmosphere of suspicion and resentment ... over the way a minority is being treated in the United States is a formidable obstacle to the development of mutual understanding and trust between the two countries," Acheson wrote. "We will have better international relations when these reasons for suspicion and resentment have been removed [at home]." John F. Kennedy went further, explicitly drawing a parallel between the struggle against Jim Crow and the struggle against colonialism in Africa. "What especially roused the president's ire about both segregation and colonialism," notes Cornell University historian Thomas Borstelmann in his forthcoming book, The Cold War and the Color Line, "was the hindrance they caused to the struggle against Communism."

This is the tradition on which Bush now draws. His impassioned reminders that Arab- and Muslim-Americans are full citizens, no different from the rest of us, are linked to his assurances to the world that "the face of terror is not the true faith of Islam" and that the United States has no quarrel with Islamic cultures, only with terrorism. His Thursday-night address, with its condemnation of the Taliban for "repressing its own people" and its assertion that radical Islamists "are the heirs of all the murderous ideologies of the 20th century.... [who] follow in the path of fascism, and Nazism, and totalitarianism" could have been scripted by anti-Communist liberals who believed the cold war was a battle for the "hearts and minds" of developing nations. It is fitting, too, that Bush has turned to NATO, the crown jewel of cold war internationalism, to support the case that the United States, unlike its attackers, is governed by rational, humane principles.

Which, by the way, it really is. It may be true, as Roger Wilkins told Linda Greenhouse, that "a lot of Americans distrust difference of any kind." But how to account for the many Afghans, Sikhs, and others who have been living peaceably among us all these years, accepted by their neighbors? Indeed, even the stories of the terrorists themselves--who blended so readily into their Florida community, sending their kids to public school, driving them to the mall in their Plymouth Voyagers--stand as counterexamples to Wilkins's bleak vision.