He was born in Norfolk as the Great War began, and he died in Cambridgeshire at 94. He looked like someone content with English country life, a slender, bright-eyed man, handsome when young, and modest, decent, and amiable as he grew older. He had an honest humility not common in the movie business. Even in the technical pursuits or the laboring jobs, movie people like to think they own their worlds. The limo drivers have a catalogue of famous people they have driven, and the scandalous stories they have heard confessed. Jack Cardiff was a master at what he did—he is the only cinematographer to have been given an honorary Oscar for lifetime achievement. Yet he told me once that Michael Powell, the director for whom he did his most famous work, was such an imperious tyrant that he could reduce grown men to tears. Cardiff included! Yet Jack had had the genius to respond to Michael’s urging that A Matter of Life and Death (1946) needed a shot of the English sea shore as if emerging from a dream, by simply breathing on his own lens and then filming as the mist evaporated.

Such visions emerge in the documentary film, Cameraman: The Life and Work of Jack Cardiff, directed and lovingly assembled by Craig McCall, and now playing at enterprising theatres. These days, there are plenty of movies about movie-making (and not enough good movies, maybe). Some of them are routine publicity tools aimed at augmenting the DVD package. But Cameraman is much more rewarding. I think that comes from the warmth between McCall and Cardiff, and from the director’s realization that his subject is a rare human being, not just a kind man always intent on enlarging a picture or the shy fellow on the set beloved by the beautiful stars (because he touched their faces with a tenderness no lover could match), but because Jack Cardiff is crucially associated with a form that assisted in many of the great works of film art—Technicolor, a process that is barely understood today.

Now, Cardiff had a long career. The son of traveling showmen, he became a child actor and then a camera operator. Around the late 1950s, his reputation was so great and his dramatic intelligence so clear that he was promoted to be a director. He did not photograph his own films (he was too unassuming), but one of them, Sons and Lovers, in black and white, got a nomination for Best Picture. I think that attention was generous, and I have to say that the films Cardiff directed are not remarkable. Equally, by the mid-1970s, he returned to cinematography—he shot Conan the Barbarian and Rambo: First Blood Part II, among others—without regaining his magical touch.

His great era is the war years and the 1950s. Beyond the Powell-Pressburger films (A Matter of Life and Death, Black Narcissus, The Red Shoes), he did Under Capricorn, for Hitchcock, the second and the more interesting of the director’s long-take experiments, begun on Rope; Pandora and the Flying Dutchman—the lushest romancing of Ava Gardner’s life (all right, I’m guessing); The African Queen, really shot on location, with a tiny generator and only two lamps; The Barefoot Contessa; War and Peace (with Henry Fonda and Audrey Hepburn, and a neglected film); and The Vikings, a bold evocation of rain-washed Nordic light.