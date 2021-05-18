Coasting with Ike in '56

A correspondent who accompanied the Vice President on both 1956 campaign swings admitted that, listening to him day after day, a preconceived dislike had been intensified. "There was something completely synthetic about Nixon's appearances," he said. "He never debated the issues, simply brushed them off with slogans and cliches. After a while you only felt him saying to himself: 'How can I make this crowd like me?' Granting that all politicians want to be liked, Nixon's effort was too transparent; it made him look bad."

On this as on other trips, both Nixons worked with tireless intensity. Their chartered airliner had been fitted with a beaverboard compartment at the rear where they could have privacy - reading, or napping or writing without interruption. For Nixon, one of the advantages of plane travel was that, with every seat booked, there was no room for that self-invited pest, the local politician who might want to hitch a ride to the next stop, Toward the end of the trip Nixon did shift to a train part of the time and he made no secret of his distaste for the company of these political hangovers of the whistlestopping era. When a reporter asked whether he preferred planes or trains, he answered: "Planes of course; more privacy, and you can get more work done."

Normally his tours booked every hour of every day solidly. On one occasion in California there was an enforced layover of several hours, and a group of weary staff members and reporters took advantage of the break to go for a swim in the hotel pool. Suddenly, in the midst of the laughter and horseplay, Nixon in his bathing suit stalked into the patio, dove in, swam the length of the pool several times, climbed out and disappeared in the direction of his room. All this without so much as a glance right or left or a word or a smile to anyone in the party.

For Mrs. Nixon, as for her husband, every thought was dedicated to the campaign. On one occasion in Cheyenne, Nixon was suffering from a virus attack and the speech was an ordeal; words came with difficulty, his face was ashen and he fought for control. Later, as the party boarded a midnight plane, a correspondent standing beside Mrs. Nixon expressed sympathy for the Vice President's having to carry on at such a cost. "Oh," she exclaimed defensively, "but it was a good speech!" Outwardly, whatever her private feelings, no sign of wifely anxiety.