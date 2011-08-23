The one day is July 15th, and in 1988, as they both graduate from the University of Edinburgh, Dexter and Emma have a friendly night together. There is sex and, on Em’s part, at least, there is love. This is still a movie in which the girl is reckoned to feel love sooner, and with more loyalty. Dex assumes he is handsome and commanding enough to be an adventurer and a flake, with a field to play and no urge to commitment. But I’ve only told you the half of it (or less than half). They are also Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, two pretty actors with a lot of talent, but quite helpless with any notion that they might be making an attempt on real and ordinary people.

This is from a best-selling and allegedly beloved novel by David Nicholls, who has done his own script for a movie directed by Lone Scherfig (a Danish woman, who directed An Education). I haven’t read the book, and I don’t think I will. But the structure of the movie is cute and inane: Over the years, we keep up with Em and Dex every July 15th. Why? Well, I suppose it seemed like a sweet and artful idea to someone, and it does permit all manner of fatuous graphics to tell us here’s that lovely day again, all of which get in the way of a more interesting possibility—that we might truly follow a relationship over a period of, say, twenty years. What kind of friends or lovers only think of each other on St. Swithin’s Day? Why is the real pattern of obsession, drift, memory, and forgetting reduced to a weird Hallmark occasion? And why should anyone cater to this fancy when two edible young stars are in sight, with every sign of developing intelligence? They know, and we know, that they’re coming together, because movies can’t resist concepts like “true love” and “made for each other.” Yet in life, of course, such creeds are not reliable, and people do all manner of things in defiance of casting and the intractable laws of movie alliance. We insist on being stupid.

I’m not going to spoil One Day’s story, except to say that the movie acts as its own spoiler with a drastic intervention that may be a nervous defense mechanism against the film’s accumulation of sweetness, as well as a way of getting off. After all, July 15th could go on and on, past retirement and dementia. A movie needs a resolution, the biggest advantage the form has over life.

None of this sounds promising, especially if you consider that these two people live through the years without any marked sense of the world and what is going on. It’s true that Dex becomes an odious television host on what is called a show for young people, and in fairly broad strokes we see how his early flakiness prompts a kind of moral downfall. So Em goes through a stage when she loves him but really cannot like him. All the greater pity that Em’s gradual progress from working in a Mexican restaurant and being a school teacher leads to her becoming a novelist. I can buy that, but I deserve to know about the book she writes (it seems to be a success), how it shifts the balance in her mind and promotes an adult personality. Any real novelist would know enough to write Dex off—and even to make him a warning figure in an expose novel. But that courage or critical observation would break the cultural class system of “made for each other,” which weighs more heavily in One Day than the British economy, Blair and Iraq, global warming, or the rampant advance in Britain of electronic technology, to say nothing of the new aristocracy of shits. In other words, Dex and Em are never allowed entry to the real world such as we’ve seen in the 7-Up series of documentaries.