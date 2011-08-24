For each of the security challenges that confronted the nation after September 11, there were sensibly balanced solutions—moderate laws and technologies that could have increased security without threatening liberty or privacy. But, as everyone now knows, George W. Bush opted for a very different vision. His government asserted the right to detain suspected enemy combatants indefinitely without review by independent courts and then, without congressional approval, created military tribunals that lacked the most basic procedural protections. The administration claimed the authority to violate the Geneva Conventions and torture suspected terrorists, detain them in secret prisons, or turn them over to governments that subjected them to illegal methods of interrogation. After the Supreme Court rejected Bush’s most extreme unilateralist claims, Congress promptly endorsed many aspects of the legal regime he created, leaving the mess for his successor to clean up.

President Obama promised to do exactly that. “We will close Guantánamo, we will restore habeas corpus, we will have a president who will respect and obey the Constitution,” he vowed in 2008 on the campaign trail. In fact, he was so passionate on the subject that I swooningly predicted he would be our first civil libertarian president. Three years later, however, much of the Bush-era legal regime remains intact. For those who care about civil liberties, it’s impossible not to be disappointed.

Obama did try to reverse the worst aspects of his predecessor’s policies. Two days after his inauguration, he signed executive orders directing the CIA to close its secret prisons and to end the use of torture. He also ordered Guantánamo to be closed within a year. In a May 2009 speech, he declared that some terrorist suspects would be tried in criminal courts, and, the following November, Attorney General Eric Holder announced that Khalid Shaikh Mohammed (KSM), the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, would stand trial in New York.

But, when Obama encountered resistance to these plans, he folded without a fight. Mayor Michael Bloomberg objected to the cost of trying KSM in New York, and, in December 2010, Congress passed a law denying funds for the transfer of any prisoners from Guantánamo to the United States. As a result, in April, Holder announced that Mohammed would be tried at Guantánamo after all, by a reformed version of the military commission. Plans to close Guantánamo appear to have stalled indefinitely. Moreover, while Obama continues to claim that he wants to shut the detention center down, his acquiescence to two of the most controversial aspects of Bush’s 9/11 policy—military commissions and indefinite detention—would make such a move largely symbolic.