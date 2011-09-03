As far as the protesters are concerned, this summer has given plenty of reason to be skeptical of the president’s good faith, his strengthened fuel efficiency standards notwithstanding. In June, Obama reneged on his promise to install solar panels on the White House roof. On Friday, he killed a long-anticipated plan to curb smog emissions. Now the administration may let the prospect of the pipeline’s job-creating potential outweigh its demerits. If Obama green-lights the project, which environmental activists are trying to make the defining issue between now and the 2012 election, he’ll likely antagonize a significant portion of his grassroots support, which is slowly, albeit politely, losing patience with his recent ambivalence over combating climate change.

One might call the protestors’ strategy a kumbaya mutiny. It is an insurrection by way of folk songs: They sing “We Shall Overcome” and “This Land is Your Land” in unison as they await arrest. Many, including McKibben, wear Obama pins, as if trying to guilt-trip the man they once voted for. Shame, of course, only provides so much leverage in high-stakes politics. But the protesters are hoping that their personal ties to Obama—the fact some of them have worked for him and others volunteered their time for his presidential campaign—will persuade him to consider their position, and reconsider his own.

Already five former Obama staffers have been arrested, in addition to hundreds of ex-volunteers. Elijah Zarlin, who wrote many of Obama and David Plouffe’s ubiquitous mass emails during the campaign, flew from San Francisco to send a message via handcuffs. “It’s really difficult to work as hard as we did for something, and as long as we did for someone, and have him be such a disappointment,” he later told me by phone.

Courtney Hight, the Florida Youth Vote Director during the campaign and a former staffer for the White House Council on Environmental Quality, said she ultimately left the Obama administration around the time the climate bill failed last summer, largely out of frustration for his lack of environmental initiative. “There needed to be more public awareness [about climate change] and that was just not coming from the White House,” Hight told me before getting arrested, adding that her activism on behalf of the Keystone XL pipeline stemmed from a feeling of “disenfranchisement.”

In June 2008, after he secured the Democratic nomination for president, Barack Obama returned to his giddy and exhausted campaign staff in Chicago and urged them to work “better, longer, and probably without break between now and November 4.” It was crucial, he told them, to elect a president serious about climate change. After raising those hopes, he’s threatened to dash them entirely. NASA climate scientist James Hansen, who has called the pipeline “game over” for the environment, said before he was arrested Monday, “We had great hopes for Barack Obama - perhaps our dreams were unrealistic.” If Obama goes forward with the pipeline project, he’s risking the possibility that his next presidential campaign will look a lot different—and seem a lot less energized—than the last.