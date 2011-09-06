In Britain, this shameful adventure led to the downfall of the Anthony Eden government, and an alarming breach with the United States—for it was pressure from President Eisenhower that ended the invasion. As the crisis builds, “The Hour” seeks to cover Egypt and its background, and that’s how our three protagonists find themselves caught between BBC caution, government anxiety, and the close attention of the secret service. I won’t spoil the detail, except to say that the public crisis, the broadcasting decision, and the private intrigues are intricately tied together so that the show becomes a full portrait of many degrees of British privilege, mendacity, and fear. You feel it is about the whole world, though the show does not bother to underline the way Egypt’s instability and rash foreign adventures are still with us.

You have to work hard with “The Hour”: with codes and ciphers; an artful way of cross-cutting different scenes in a visual sensibility that is rare on television; and with the British confidence that most things people say are cut off and muttered out of the corner of the mouth. Still, after three episodes I can tell you that this is outstanding entertainment and, for anyone who was there, a fascinating examination of what Britain was really like in the 50s. The show is not expensive, but the clothes, the colors (or the lack thereof) and the props make you greedy for more.

“The Hour” was created and all its episodes are written by Abi Morgan, a playwright, the screenwriter of several TV pieces and the Sarah Gavron movie Brick Lane, and the author of the forthcoming The Iron Lady (in which Meryl Streep will play Margaret Thatcher). The writing on “The Hour” is surely the basis of its power and daring. There are three directors—Harry Bradbeer, Coky Giedroyc, and Jamie Payne—and I have only praise for camera-work that is often as fluent as that in the great noir movies of the 40s.

Then there is the cast, though I am deliberately restrained about these characters because the show has taught us to be ready for surprises. Romola Garai is very good as the woman in a man’s world, anxious to do her job, and aware of being patronized. Dominic West is ideal as the one-time stick-in-the-mud who feels the ground and life slipping away beneath his feet. Then there is Ben Whishaw as Freddie—he was Keats in Bright Star and Sebastian in the lamentable remake of Brideshead Revisited. Whishaw is one of the most compelling faces in film now, and not only because, by so many conventional tests, he might be thought uncastable. He is the engine of investigative intelligence in the story, but a very insecure fellow. He is also a guide to the inner mood of paranoia and suspicion, in that you have to watch him every second.

There’s much more: Anton Lesser as a high-up at the BBC and maybe more, and Burn Gorman, baby-faced but like the live rail in the underground, as the mysterious and spooky “Mr Kish.” Beyond that, I note that Juliette Stevenson and Tim Pigott-Smith have had small but unforgettable roles so far—I bet there’s more coming. I can’t spoil the end of the story, because I don’t know it, and I don’t think it’s predictable from any of the rigid movie genres that still operated in the 50s. So it’s the combination of period verisimilitude and modern relevance that makes “The Hour” what it is and may become in the few weeks. But don’t see it with the ads!