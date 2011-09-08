The English are known for their propensity to collect eccentric things—tea cozies, snuffboxes, colonies. So it didn’t surprise me to learn that a British writer, Gavin Pretor-Pinney, was responsible for The Cloud Collector’s Handbook, a bewitching little book that has become the latest quirky hit. Catching sight of it by the register at my local bookstore, I seized it as the perfect beach reading, or so I imagined, for a seven-year-old intent on investigating the whys of the universe and his dreamier little sister, whose interest in clouds had thus far taken only the form of pointing vaguely skyward and announcing, “I see an octopus riding a bicycle.” Not to mention myself: Though I somehow retained the names cumulus, nimbus, and stratus from a long-ago science class, I would have been hard-pressed to pick them out of a lineup. I envisioned us, guidebook in hand, gazing at the horizon from our deck chairs. “What do you think that is?” I would ask lazily. “Cirrostratus fibratus, obviously,” my son would sigh in his best Mom-don’t-you-know-anything voice.

The cloud photographs are mesmerizing, but the real fun of The Cloud Collector’s Handbook is the witty commentary alongside them. “If you’ve never spotted a Cumulus cloud, then you ought to get out more,” Pretor-Pinney writes of the “cotton-wool puffs” with “bright, crisp cauliflower mounds” that are a fixture of most sunny days. Nimbostratus is a “thick, grey, featureless rain cloud that gives all the other ones a bad name.” Lenticularis are “contenders for the Weirdest-Looking-Clouds-in-the-Sky awards”—named after a lentil, presumably, because “no one could think of the Latin word for ‘shaped like a UFO.’” In keeping with this jovial spirit, Pretor-Pinney has assigned each cloud a number of points based on its scarcity—so that spotting the common Stratocumulus earns its collector only 10 points, while rare phenomena such as the shimmery Nacreous (“polar stratospheric clouds” that look like northern lights) and eerie-looking Noctilucent (higher-up “polar mesopheric clouds”) count for 45 points apiece.

As it turned out, though the children were happy to page through the cloud book, oohing and ahhing at the pictures, they were more interested in counting the varieties of crabs scurrying in the sand. But you don’t have to be interested in clouds for clouds to be interested in you. By the end of our week at the beach, a mandatory evacuation had been ordered for the entire area. Hurricane Irene, bearing a heavy load of Nimbostratus, was headed our way. In New York, at least, the hurricane wouldn’t hit as fiercely as predicted. But we didn’t know that the day before the storm, when the city shut down, the mayor urged us not to leave our homes, and the weather alternated between gentle rain and periods of almost-sun that felt as mocking as weather could possibly be.

That thought brings me back to the grad school seminar room, in which students raised on a sophisticated diet of postmodernism rather than the Romantic pabulum I had been consuming would mutter scornfully about the “pathetic fallacy.” This term was coined by Victorian literary critic John Ruskin for the literary trope in which emotions are ascribed to inanimate things—often the weather. Prevalent among the Romantic poets in particular—for whom every sea can seem to roil with rage, every sunbeam to dance—Ruskin considered this tendency a fatal weakness, since it results from an aesthetic confusion in which the poet, “over-dazzled with emotion,” is unable to describe his subject accurately. (My colleague Rochelle Gurstein has pointed out that Ruskin, in his late lectures, succumbed to the tendency himself, writing of “blighting winds” and “plague clouds.”)