Rick Perry’s campaign for the presidency largely consists of touting the pro-growth policies of Texas—a state with no personal income tax, and the 47th lowest tax burden in the country—as a model for the rest of the United States. Perry’s claim is that his state, where he has served as governor for the past 11 years, has found more creative and more business-friendly ways to fill its coffers.

Don’t tell that to one of the state’s most vibrant industries: its nearly 200 strip clubs. They are caught in an endless legal battle with the state that points to the downside of the Texas approach to revenue collection. By singling-out easy targets, Perry hasn't cultivated a pro-business atmosphere, but rather a mixture of distrust, resentment, and non-compliance among those who are supposed to be ponying up.

The $5-per-customer tax on strip clubs that Perry signed in 2007—which goes by a number of nicknames, the most clever of which is the “pole tax”—was to fund an array of programs relating to sexual assault prevention and counseling, as well as subsidies for a sliver of the six million Texans without insurance. In a state with no income tax, helping those without health coverage fell to, well, those looking for women who aren’t covered. “That’s where we’ve come to,” Garnet Coleman, a Democratic state representative from Houston, told me.

The tax wasn’t expected to raise all that much—about $30 million per year. But the strip-club lobby—yes, there is a strip-club lobby—was quick to challenge the tax’s constitutionality. It won at the trial and appeals court, but the state Supreme Court went the other way last month, rejecting the lower courts’ findings that the tax abridged the clubs’ First Amendment right to free expression and that it failed to establish a plausible link between stripping and health care. The court invoked U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s language in a 2001 ruling upholding a Pennsylvania town’s restrictions on nude dancing: “The traditional power of government to foster good morals (bonos mores), and the acceptability of the traditional judgment …that nude public dancing itself is immoral, have not been repealed by the First Amendment.”