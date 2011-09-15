Cliff Robertson died the other day. He was 88, and I suppose he was what is called an establishment figure. Long ago he had won an Oscar for his performance in Charly (1968) about a retarded man who is given an experimental drug that lets him find genius (and his doctor, Claire Bloom) but then slips back to being a fool, and he was perfectly OK in the film if you can manage to sit through it now, in which case you may surmise that nearly any actor in that begging role might have won the Oscar. Robertson also played John Kennedy in PT 109, Cole Younger in Philip Kaufman’s The Great Northfield Minnesota Raid and Hugh Hefner in Star 80. He was promisingly nasty in Sam Fuller’s Underworld USA, but he never let that side develop. In truth, Robertson was respectable, and dull, and just a little self-important. He had been born wealthy and he married rich with his second marriage, to Dina Merrill, an actress and an heiress. But David Begelman made him look bad in a way that says so much about the old Hollywood.

David Begelman was two years older than Robertson. Robertson served in the merchant marine in the war and then attended Antioch College, before dropping out to pursue acing. Begelman was in the Air Force during the war and said he had been to Yale, but no one ever checked until it was too late. He became an agent and the manager of illustrious careers, first at the MCA talent agency and then at the new agency, CMA, which he co-founded with Freddie Fields. He screwed some of his clients in an amiable, regular way; it was part of being excited by their talent. But he also screwed them financially. He was especially attentive to the very vulnerable Judy Garland. He skimmed away several hundred thousand dollars of her income and he seems to have extorted more from her on the suggestion (false) that there was a photograph of her naked and unconscious having her stomach pumped out.

These were odious, dirty tricks, though Begelman seems to have dealt in small sums—it was just that there were a lot of them. Moreover, he had charm, glamour, and the talk and a lot of his clients loved him, because in so many ways he really did look after them. You may say that this was disgusting behavior as well as illegal, but people like Judy Garland needed to feel loved to deliver their art and their show, and Begelman adored show business. It wasn’t his fault that agents had somehow settled on taking just 10 or 15 per cent, instead of, say, 50—and there were agents, like Joe Glazer (who specialized in black talent) who took as much as 50 when they could.

Anyway, Begelman rose in the sky until he became a chief executive at Columbia. It was then that Cliff Robertson’s tax attorney pointed it out to the actor that he had received a check for $10,000 from Columbia. I don’t remember that, said Robertson, I never got that money; and when he saw the check he realized that his endorsement had been forged “for cash.” There was an investigation, and it turned out that Begelman had been doing quite a lot of this thing, but usually with modest sums. In the early 70s, making a fuss over $10,000 was regarded as picky or anal in Hollywood.