Yet a certain Hudson River-style obliviousness remains with us when we think about extreme weather. Even now, weather correspondents love to obsess over hurricane satellite images, with their wind-speed probability charts and their gorgeous, wheeling clouds. But what do these pictures—taken from 22,300 miles away—have to teach us about the effects of a storm on our own backyards? What we need is local knowledge of the kind afforded by, say, hydrology. We need to become familiar with such concepts as “time of concentration.” That’s the time it takes for water to run off from the furthest point of a watershed to whatever drains the water out of it, such as a stream. The shorter the “time of concentration,” the bigger the “peak discharge.” In other words, the faster water plunges from all points toward a central gathering spot, the more cubic feet per second rush into the body of water, and the more likely it is to flood. Thus, the foot or so of rain that fell in the Catskills during Irene caused the Schoharie Creek to rise more than nine feet above its flood level, and houses alongside it to wrench free of their moorings and rush down rivers that had previously been streams.

Three days after Irene, the children and I finally made our way to Windham, 16 miles from our house. We had volunteered to do cleanup and given our names to someone at the Windham Command Center who had promised to get them to the National Guardsmen manning checkpoints. Otherwise, I was told, only permanent residents of the town were allowed in or out.

We had seen videos of Windham, most of them loud. The water of the Batavia Kill had whitecaps as it rushed through Main Street and elsewhere, and the videos recorded their roar. But, by the time we arrived in town, the place was quiet in a way that seemed sullen, almost embarrassed, despite the scurrying about of cleanup crews and National Guard trucks. It was not until we were sent out with a crew of other mothers and children to sweep the sidewalks and clear the yard of a financial adviser’s office in a Victorian house on Main Street—light duty, because of the children; other crews shoveled mud from basements and carried strips of siding or soggy drywall to dumpsters—that we understood what it means for a town to be ripped in half by water. Floods destroy the barriers that hold things in place in normal life. Dirt rises; pavement is plowed under. Private property spills into the street, either because the water has ripped off the walls of houses or because its owners have dragged their stuff outside to dry.

We bought a second home in the Catskills because we love the area, but it didn’t hurt that the house sits high above the coastline. This was our global-warming refuge. Researchers now theorize that warmer oceans won’t spawn more hurricanes, but will lead to bigger ones that may last longer and may penetrate further north. What other as-yet theoretical meteorological effects are headed our way? I’m too ignorant to say. What I’m planning to do, for now, is learn from our caretaker’s example and keep our culverts and streambeds clear, have the drains in our basement snaked every year, stockpile sand bags, buy extra shovels and a wheelbarrow and an industrial-strength dehumidifier, and bone up on my mountain geology. I’m hoping that the next time the water comes, whether in a tropical storm or a nor’easter that drops more snow than we’ve seen yet in these snowy mountains, I’ll have some slight inkling of what to expect.

Judith Shulevitz is a contributing editor for The New Republic. Her book, The Sabbath World: Glimpses of a Different Order of Time (Random House), appeared in paperback this spring. This article appeared in the October 6, 2011, issue of the magazine.