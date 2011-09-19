There is a scene in Contagion, Steven Soderbergh’s global mega-pandemic thriller, in which the scalp of a dead patient—played by one of the film’s biggest stars—is sliced open during an autopsy. A flap of marbled flesh flops limply over her forehead; in the screening I attended, this was definitely the moment that elicited the most grossed-out gasps. It wasn’t the most jarring part of the movie, however. What I found way more shocking was the notion of a film in which the good guy is played by … the government.

Our times are awash in the swill of anti-government paranoia. On the far-right, Obama is a socialist and a fascist; government health care means state-sponsored death panels; and even poor old Americorps is a secret front for reeducation camps. (At least one of the Republican presidential candidates is a proponent of that last theory. I’ll let you guess which one.) Meanwhile, on the far-left-anarchist fringe you have the likes of Julian Assange of Wikileaks, to whom government is a purely malevolent force, a target for disruption. In his worldview, there is no function of government that is valuable and nothing about government that can be trusted.

Contagion serves as a panacea of sorts to all of this. The film begins with an ashen-faced Gwyneth Paltrow sitting in an airport bar on her way home to the U.S. from Hong Kong, cooing on her cell phone to a lover and coughing all over the peanuts. Within minutes of screen time, (warning, plot spoilers coming up) Paltrow—that is, Patient Zero Beth Emhoff—is dead in Minneapolis and so are people in Hong Kong, Japan, London, and Chicago. The virus, we learn, is unknown—about all a scientist can divine at first is that “somewhere in the world, the wrong bat met up with the wrong pig.”

The past few years have seen an uptick in literary and cinematic imaginings of the moment when our society disintegrates into chaos, and in nearly all of them the government is either corrupt to the core or simply absent. In The Road, adapted from the novel by Cormac McCarthy, all authority has vanished from the world and marauding bands of “road agents” kill and eat the weak. In Blindness, a novel by Jose Saramago and also a movie, the government confines people who have been infected by a mysterious contagion of sightlessness in an old mental institution and abandons them. Within a day, those patients who have not entirely lost their sight are raping and terrorizing the blind. The common theme, of course, is that modernity is only a thin veneer on humanity’s true brutish nature. Every time I see one of these movies it reminds me to stock up on tins of beans so that when the apocalypse comes I can steer clear of the marauders and the looters, at least for a while.