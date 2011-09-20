He is called “Driver” on the wishful but forlorn principle that you only need to be what you do. He works in an auto repair shop in Los Angeles for a man named Shannon (Bryan Cranston), whose heavy limp bespeaks a bad history with the Mob. It is Shannon, acting as an amiable manager, who guides Driver into other jobs: doing stunts for movies; and driving the getaway car on serious robberies. Shannon has never met anyone as talented as Driver, which only means that Shannon has probably been too long in prison or the hospital to see the history of film noir where blank-faced actors have been reading too much French existentialism to learn their lines. He doesn’t know the seminal figure in this line of laconic grace, Alan Delon in Jean-Pierre Melville’s Le Samourai (1967).

Ryan Gosling is Driver, and Gosling is one of the more unusual actors we have nowadays because he’s brave enough to give away so little in the way of character information, because he watches and listens, and because his gentle nature is unusually open to romance. So Driver’s compartmentalized professional anonymity is ruined when he sees a young woman, Irene (Carey Mulligan), who lives in his apartment building and nearly instantaneously determines she is the saint for whom he will behave with a self-destructive honor that might spring from the Arthurian legend.

The first half of Drive is good enough to make you heed A.O. Scott’s verdict that this is “the coolest movie around.” The first criminal job is brilliantly rendered in a way that teaches us how smart and nerve-free Driver is. The meeting with Irene (and the important adjunct, her young son, Benicio) is nearly silent, but an overwhelming chemistry builds between the adults. Gosling has done this before—in Blue Valentine and in The Notebook—and we are beginning to realize how rare Ms. Mulligan is. Though not a conventional beauty, she commands attention. Despite being English, she seems not just Angeleno but a wounded angel. Above all, she lets us in on so many unspoken thoughts. The Mom and the Driver are not a natural couple in life. Her husband is in prison, but he’s getting released in a week. Their bond is as much of a gesture to romantic fate as the way Driver drives—it’s obeying the machinery of noir as much as the young man is at peace with cars.

So as we’re getting through the first half of the picture, there’s time to appreciate that Drive is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, and it won him the directors’ prize at the most recent Cannes Film Festival. Refn is Danish, but he spent his childhood in New York, and he has made some expert, nasty pictures before—Bronson and Valhalla Rising. More than that, Drive is written by Hossein Amini, whose previous credits include excellent adaptations of Henry James’ The Wings of the Dove and Thomas Hardy’s Jude the Obscure.