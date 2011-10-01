Gehrig to Cooper to Chance.

Before seeing "The Pride of the Yankees" you may or may not know that the Yankees referred to are the ones who win the World Series each year. After seeing it you will find that the reference is indirect.

Deep down inside it's the baseball story of Lou Gehrig, the silent strong boy, who went from Columbia to the Yankee Stadium to hit home runs. It was at the start of the fabulous Yankees, when the manager was a runt-sized baseball genius named Miller Huggins, and "Murderers' Row" meant Gehrig, Ruth, Coombs and Meusel. For fifteen years Gehrig played first base, with something keeping him there in spite of broken toes and fingers and a sprained back. There was finally a tragic end: when Gehrig was thirty-four years old, disease ruined his perfect muscular control, and shortly he died.

That was the story before the star system moved in. Gary Cooper had been Mr. Deeds, Wild Bill Hickok, Alvin York and Marco Polo, so why not Lou Gehrig? No matter that Gary doesn't like baseball, is right-handed, lazy and tall-skinny, whereas Gehrig was left-handed, hardworking to the point of compulsion, and his one leg was the size of two of Gary's. So they taught him to throw left-handed, but they could never teach him to throw with any muscles but the ones in his arms, like a woman, nor could they make his long legs run differently from those of someone trying to run with a plate between his knees, nor could they move his body with his bat swing.

All of which meant cutting the baseball action to a minimum—montage shots mostly from long distance up in the press box, and the picture was shot to hell right there. It is pretty good, but so little of what it could have been. There is none of the artistic grace and coordinated power that is great ball playing, the thing that makes a heightning throw from short to first as thrilling as Koussevitsky conducting Sibelius, or an unbelievable one-handed catch out of the dirt as fantastic as a leap by Mickey Mouse. The acrobatic genius of Doug Fairbanks, which was partly trick camera but thrilled us anyway back in the twenties, comes a dime a dozen on any major-league ball field—and real. All that was needed was a natural ball player, and there are plenty around. There's one in this picture—Bill Dickey—who seems right at home before the camera. But instead they chose Cooper, cut the baseball, and used their old cliches for excitement: a boy in a hospital for whom Lou has promised to hit two home runs, or the last inning with the home team behind, two out and two on base and the idea of Gehrig being walked intentionally and disobeying the manager's orders by trying to hit (turn over in your grave, Huggins).