In the last week, my attention has been taken up by two American crime films from the 1950s that have appeared in excellent DVD versions: Joseph Losey’s The Prowler (1951), restored and delivered by a combination of benevolent institutions, the Film Noir Foundation, the U.C.L.A. Archive, and the Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto, which means the exceptional patron of so many arts, David W. Packard (who also mounted a beautiful production of Mozart’s Idomeneo in San Jose this September); and Stanley Kubrick’s The Killing (1956), brought to us at last as part of the Criterion Collection.

The lesser known of the two, but the more profound film, is The Prowler. One night in a rather cheesy Spanish-style house in a part of Los Angeles, a wife at home alone, Susan Gilvray (Evelyn Keyes), thinks she hears a prowler. So she calls the cops, and along comes Webb Garwood, but he’s bad news, worse than a prowler. Indeed, as the film sinks in, you can even wonder whether Garwood was himself the prowler, setting up the whole situation. He’s big and manly and he says he was a basketball player, but he’s insecure, boastful, intrusive, and self-pitying. He’s Van Heflin, one of our most interesting actors at playing weak men. So he makes a play for Susan, whose husband is at work—he’s actually speaking on the radio with Garwood in his house.

This was a B picture, but it had uncommon advantages: not just Losey beginning to find himself as a director (he was over forty and he’d done a lot in theatre first), but S.P. Eagle as a producer (soon to be Sam Spiegel), John Huston as an adviser (he was married to Keyes at the time), Hugo Butler and Dalton Trumbo on the script, and John Hubley as a consultant on the art direction. Eagle gave Losey a ten-day rehearsal period in which they built elaborate sets and worked out a plan for extended camera set-ups—long takes—as well as getting the actors into the mood of a what Losey called “false values. About the means justifying the end and the end justifying the means. ‘100,000 bucks, a Cadillac, and a blonde’ were the sine qua non of American life at that time and it didn’t matter how you got them—whether you stole the girl from somebody else, stole the money and got the Cadillac from corruption.”

It’s no more than a 92-minute picture, noir if you like (though I doubt Losey knew the word at the time), but it’s really a quick, deft analysis of a kind of world where corruption and easy answers are on the advance. Van Heflin was nearly a big star then—he had won a supporting Oscar and he would be the father in Shane in a couple of years, but remarkably here he’s ready to be a creep, a killer, and the kind of guy you’d rather not have in the police force. Of course, he had shown his broken side in Act of Violence and it would come again in 3.10 to Yuma. But what Heflin is serving here is a brand of social criticism that one seldom hears or sees today. In a few years, Losey, Butler, Trumbo and Hubley would all be victimized by the Black List. But let’s remember they had earned that black mark honorably, because they knew in their bones that something was rotten in America.