Why would you take shelter, and should you regard this title as gentle advice or a sweeping, allegorical imperative? Well, first of all we’re in what I take to be rural southern Ohio where the storm clouds have a way of building up like the slow movements in Mahler. They seem ominous, gun-metal beautiful at first, but don’t trust that they’re under control—least of all that of God, Ohio, or Mahler. Then sometimes a viscous rain falls, like motor oil, one person will say. If you need an underliner, when the central character, Curtis (“hero” is too begging a word), goes to visit his mother, she’s Kathy Baker in assisted living and schizophrenia. She went down with it at just about the time in life that Curtis has these very bad dreams where most of the things in his life seem ready to bite him, or worse.

But I’ve hardly begun on the question of whether or not Curtis should think of enlarging the bleak hurricane shelter in his back yard. Get ready for this: He and his wife have a sweet but deaf daughter—very well, she may be “hearing impaired,” and there is talk of an expensive cochlea implant to help her. But the humidity of metaphor is in the air as thick as thunderstorms, and this child has Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon as parents. Which leaves her just a touch “ordinariness impaired,” too.

This is a difficult film to write about, in some measure because of a very effective, if melodramatic reversal at the end. Leave that aside for fear of spoiling. The greater issue is the presence of Michael Shannon, one of the most impressive actors on our screens at the moment. It is a general convention in writing about movies that one should not stress the looks of a player, or make too great a leap of deduction from their helpless appearance. But that is very tricky. In life, do we really act on the assumption that appearance is “helpless;” and in movies do we believe that casting is merely a professional decision? Or are we not bound up in conventions where meaning and spirit are rendered through appearance as much as acting decisions? Why are we looking if we don’t regard the way people appear as signs of life?

In Take Shelter, Michael Shannon is Curtis LaForche, an employee in a hard hat job at a construction and gravel company, as well as husband and father. He is large, instinctively gentle, but possessed of a mixture of anxiety and violence that has him waking in alarm and agitation from warning dreams in which meteorology has his dog attacking him and his wife, Samantha, standing aghast in the kitchen, soaked to the skin, desperate, stricken, and beginning to realize a bread knife is at hand. Samantha is Jessica Chastain, as fascinating a modern face as Shannon. But whereas Shannon hints at depression, dread, and outrageous reaction, Chastain is saintly, resigned, calming, benign, and so beautiful that you keep marveling how plain and rural she looks, too. This is the actress from The Tree of Life, though she is a lot more interesting here, but unless she gets into saucy, urban comedy soon she is going to be typecast as our new Liv Ullmann. And I’m not complaining any more than I am with Shannon.