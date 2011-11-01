ABOUT FIFTEEN YEARS ago, a female colleague and I were discussing the appeal of Tom Cruise. He was winding down his run of the most successful string of hits in the history of American film. My thoughts on his appeal tended to focus on the visceral: the thousand-watt smile, the laugh that was actually endearing in those days, the intensity and drive in his eyes, and how his body seemed to never sit still. He was also relentlessly competitive, and gave off an aura of fearlessness. There was something dangerous about him, and he had a charisma that was equally apparent to men and women.

But my colleague said I had missed the most important aspect of his appeal to women: he wasn’t perfect. The quintessential Tom Cruise character had all of those dazzling qualities, but he was also flawed. He was wounded, vulnerable, even fragile; and it was this buried sadness that made him so alluring. The description of the breathtakingly exciting man who is carrying around some deep hurt is also an apt description of the most sexy and charismatic actors of my youth, Paul Newman and Steve McQueen. Indeed, most of the sexy men doing manly things in movies for the last fifty years fit this model. (I do not think it applies to the previous generation, but that is another story.)

And then there is James Garner. The lead in dozens of films and the star of two of the most successful TV series of all time—Maverick (1957-60) and Rockford Files (1974-80)—Garner created a very different and unusual kind of hero. Actors may not be the smartest people in the arts, but they usually have an understanding of their persona and its appeal. Garner is no exception. He understands that he created a kind of hero who thinks that aggressive and assertive masculinity is unnecessarily risky, and only a means of last resort. His dazzle is less rooted in being dangerous than in his ability to talk or charm his way out of danger. He is the hero who saves the day with minimal displays of machismo. As for internal damage, Garner’s characters are at ease, happy, healthy, sane. His self-deprecation reflects his self-confidence. What’s dazzling is how he thrived in a world of action and jeopardy without displaying the accoutrements of the hero, making him a unique kind of male on the American landscape.

For a man who seemed so comfortable with himself, Garner’s autobiography makes one wonder how such a person could have emerged from his childhood James Baumgarner was born in 1928. His half-Cherokee mother died when he was five. His alcoholic father bounced between Norman, Oklahoma, where Garner and his two older brothers were raised largely by female relatives, and Los Angeles. His father was irresponsible, inconsistent, and unreliable. But he wasn’t abusive: that was left to his second wife, “the redhead,” who beat Garner and his brothers regularly. She terrorized one of his brothers sexually and made Garner wear dresses in public. At the age of fourteen, after years of violence, Garner snapped, grabbed her in the middle of a beating, threw her to the ground, and began to strangle her. He is quite certain he would have killed her if he hadn’t been pulled off. Thirty years later he still worried that she might come back into his life and shoot him. But after that explosion the marriage ended, to the great relief of all three brothers.