The Oxford companion to just about anything (literature, wine, the Bible) is going to be authoritative, and so it is with beer. A veritable Manhattan Project of 166 experts was assembled to write the book’s 1,100 entries. The experts range from Charles W. Bamforth, Anheuser-Busch Endowed Professor of Malting and Brewing Sciences, University of California at Davis (who says college is a waste?) to Roger Potz, author of 300 Beers to Try Before You Die, who is not to be confused with fellow contributor Joris Pattyn, he of 100 Belgian Beers to Try Before You Die. This makes for some hilarious juxtapositions: the sobering entry for butyric acid (“at concentrations above its beer flavor threshold (2 mg/L), it causes cheesy, rancid, baby vomit, or putrid off-flavors”) is next to one explaining the origins of BYOB, “four letters that warm the hearts of beer lovers everywhere.”

The OCB is like a pub with enough taps to satisfy every variety of drinker. Plenty here is for beer nerds—I don’t know what acidulated malt is, and I don’t much care—but far more isn’t, spanning serious history (“Bacchus,” “Free Mash-Tun Act (1880)”), amusing arcana (“beer weeks,” “last orders”) and profiles of brewers past and present: from the global monster “InBev” to San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Company, widely credited with starting the American microbrew movement. You may know something about German beer, but did you know about a Malawian sorghum beer known as chibuku shake-shake? Well, thank me when you’re having a cold one in Lilongwe.

Many of the contributors are themselves brewers, and there is a casual levity throughout the tome that is at odds with an Oxfordian sensibility—strange for a book that strives, and by and large succeeds, in being authoritative. A single sentence on the Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, for example, contains the following adjectives: quirky, unique, exotic, unusual. That kind of writing might pass in an Amazon review, but has no place here.

Yet this is a small enough quibble. As is the following: the generally uncritical tone that pervades the volume, as if the authors were more intent on making an advertisement for the beer industry than writing with the kind of seriousness that knows to dole out plaudits with restraint. Beer is implicated so often in world history, from the Sumerians to the American Revolution, that I half-expected to find an entry for “Lusitania, Brewing on.”

And having the aforementioned Professor Bamforth, of the Anheuser-Busch chair, and Keith Villa, the “Master Brewer” of MillerCoors, on the tome’s advisory board, all but guaranteed that the big companies that ruined American beer escape unscathed. The entry for August Busch IV, for example, makes no reference to the woman he allegedly killed in a car accident, nor of the one who died in his mansion from a drug overdose. It prefers to mention only his affiliation with the Democratic Party and his involvement with the “Whassup?” and “Budweiser Frogs” commercials. What is the need for so much hagiography?