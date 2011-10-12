ELENA KAGAN

We finally got it: the anti-Scalia. The past year saw Elena Kagan emerge as the leading voice for the liberal justices on the Supreme Court—a worthy answer to Antonin Scalia’s sharp rhetoric and John Roberts’s analytical acumen. Kagan combines both those qualities. As Jeffrey Rosen pointed out in these pages (see “Strong Opinions,” August 18, 2011), she has the ability “to puncture her colleagues’ bloodless abstractions and tendentious arguments, and to explain the constitutional stakes in plain language that all citizens can understand.” Embodying that rare combination of chutzpah and eloquence, she is likely to play a major role in shaping liberal judicial theory in the coming years.

MARK KIRK

His record on environmental measures isn’t perfect, and he has fanned conservative paranoia about voter fraud; but, at a time when Republican foreign policy seems to be drifting toward mixed-up isolationism, Republican Senator Mark Kirk has taken up the mantle of sensible internationalism—backing U.S. intervention in Libya, for instance, and pushing for sanctions on the Syrian energy sector. Amid rampant partisan rancor, the moderate Illinois senator has actually demonstrated a willingness to work with Democrats.

TOM PERRIELLO

Though technically not in Washington any longer, we commend Tom Perriello for his conduct during his brief stint as the representative for Virginia’s 5th congressional district. Knowing his support for the Affordable Care Act and other liberal legislation would cost him dearly, he said: “My ultimate goal is not to get reelected. It’s to know that I did the best damn job I could representing the people of the 5th District and making a difference.” After losing in 2010, he didn’t become a lobbyist. Instead, he left for a six-week trip to the Middle East and Africa, where he worked on peace talks in Sudan. (Before serving in Congress, Perriello had worked for the international prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone—helping to indict Charles Taylor—and has consulted for the International Center for Transitional Justice in Kosovo, Darfur, and Afghanistan.)

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE

Yes, that one. It is not commonly known that the Bard is everywhere in Washington—the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Shakespeare Theatre Company, the Kennedy Center, and any number of black-box stages. Is there any more perfect counterpoint to the ubiquitous blather of the city? While the cowards on the Hill or the equivocators at the White House carry on, there is wisdom aplenty for them on the local stages. What writer, after all, better portrayed the fury of ambition, or the consequences of partisanship, or the tragedies of power?

STEPHEN STRASBURG

In a town that doesn’t have much going on in the way of sports, pitcher Stephen Strasburg single-handedly generated interest in the Nationals when he signed a record $15.1 million contract. But, while his debut last year did indeed live up to the epic hype, it was what came next that was truly impressive: a debilitating injury, followed by Tommy John surgery, followed by a painstaking and successful return late this season—suggesting that he might fulfill his immense promise after all. Perseverance is a trait that Washingtonians admire, and Strasburg seems to have it.

RADWAN ZIADEH

Since the start of the Syrian revolt, Radwan Ziadeh, the U.S.-based head of the Damascus Center for Human Rights Studies, has been one of the most outspoken Syrian activists outside his country—making sure that this potentially transformative uprising doesn’t go unheeded. In the past few months, he has met with Hillary Clinton, testified before the U.N. Human Rights Council, and visited refugee camps in Turkey. His courageous activities apparently have not gone unnoticed by the Assad regime: The government has barred his family in Syria from traveling abroad and his brother was arrested in Damascus in August.

