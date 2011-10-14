On Wednesday, the Supreme Court confronted the latest frontier in the battle over strip searches: Does the Constitution allow prison officials to conduct a strip search of everyone arrested for a minor offense, no matter how trivial? And instead of focusing on high principles, the arguments took a surprisingly graphic turn. The lawyer for the largest county jail in New Jersey insisted that prison officials could have conducted a “true anal cavity” search of someone arrested for speeding, but instead resorted simply to an “anal focus and genital focus” search, requiring him “to lift his genitals and to squat and cough,” so that any drugs concealed in his body cavities would fall out. “You want us to write an opinion that applies only to squatting and coughing?” asked Justice Scalia, as the courtroom broke into nervous laughter.

But if the mechanics of strip searches were embarrassing to the justices as well as the arrestees, the constitutional stakes could hardly be higher. For decades, federal courts had held that people arrested for minor offenses couldn’t be strip searched unless prison officials had reason to suspect them of concealing weapons or contraband. But over the past three years, some federal appellate courts have reached the opposite conclusion. By reaffirming the traditional prohibition on suspicionless strip searches, the Supreme Court can resurrect a basic constitutional principle that it has allowed to erode in recent years: namely, that the intrusiveness of a search should be proportional to the seriousness of the suspected crime.

The facts of the latest case, Florence v. Board of Chosen Freeholders of Burlington County, could hardly be more sympathetic for defenders of privacy. Albert Florence was stopped by a New Jersey state trooper while riding with his wife and daughter in their BMW sport utility vehicle. Florence, who is African American, has been stopped for speeding when driving in fancy cars before (he works for an auto dealership), and he believes he was the victim of racial profiling. Florence’s wife, who was driving, insisted they weren’t speeding, but the trooper checked his records and found an outstanding warrant for Florence’s arrest, issued on the premise that he hadn’t paid a fine for a previous traffic offense. Florence showed the trooper a document indicating that he had, in fact, paid the fine, but the trooper handcuffed him and took him to the Burlington County jail. He remained in prison for 6 days, despite a New Jersey law requiring him to be taken before a judge after 72 hours, and was strip searched twice. Finally, Mrs. Florence obtained another document proving that her husband had paid the fine and a judge, declaring himself “appalled” by the incarceration, ordered his release.

During the oral arguments on Wednesday, the justices debated what the framers of the Fourth Amendment would have thought about strip searches. (Justice Scalia was especially interested in the fact that prisoners in the colonial era would strip each other naked in a ritual cleansing process of ablution.) But this historical trivia missed the more important point: At the time of the Framing, juries had the discretion to rule against the government in cases where the intrusiveness of a search outweighed the seriousness of a crime. In the case that inspired the Fourth Amendment’s prohibition on unreasonable searches, for example, a British jury awarded John Wilkes a thousand pounds after the King’s agents searched his desk drawers for evidence that identified him as the author of an anonymous pamphlet criticizing the King. In the jury’s view, the crime of which Wilkes was suspected—seditious libel—didn’t justify such an intrusive search of his most intimate papers and effects.