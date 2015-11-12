TNR Film Classic: ‘Les Miserables’ (1936)

Those who are selling the French film Les Miserables to the American public are plugging the “challenge” angle; “France challenges comparison with the American version.” While this is a very good way to sell the picture to the kind of trade it will be sold to, there are still going to be some of us who will take a piece of that dare money as fast as anyone will put it up. Just to start with, the old picture made the course in one hour, forty-nine minutes: the present one covers roughly the same material m (counting intermission) two hours, fifty minutes. Mention of material, however, brings us down to more fundamental and less irritating matters.

The story in both pictures is one of escape from the cruel past into a new life—kindness, esteem and love—and then the past catching up again, eluded and catching up again. The theme is Injustice, and How may the poor of the earth escape it? When I stand off and imagine the outline of it, the story of Jean Valjean is a strong, honest and lovely account of human fortitude and cheer, worthy of awe as having touched the hearts of millions. But in the book itself these simple virtues get overlaid with plot details and the battle of Waterloo; and so while a picture might go beyond the clutter of material, it cannot be held against either of these that they do not. Both of them rely on the establishment of character—by actor or incident—and on whatever jostle of action and splendor of setting the book makes available. And so we have two different types of approach to what amounts to the same thing: a costume feature with a lot of chase.

Boleslavsky’s version had plenty of faults (John Beal, Rochelle Hudson, virtue poured in as a syrup, etc.), but while the subject had an inevitable ponderousness making the movement of the story as a whole rather thick and slow, it kept uppermost this element of conflict-through-pursuit, holding the story together and building its suspense. And the direction showed a degree of brute artistry in the arrangement of mob scenes, escape scenes, in the flow of sequences, the terrible approach of Javert through the sewers and the release pictured by his suicide.

In the new Miserables there are many fine things, and indeed it starts out as a more monumental work than the Hollywood film. I don’t know anything to compare with the first section of Valjean’s release from the galleys and incipient redemption from that way of life in his night spent with the Christian bishop, his next day on the road, with the theft of the silver piece leading to self-knowledge and horror. Harry Baur in the make-up here is a more tangible Valjean than any writer could create, comparing to any case-study as the actual case itself, with its warmth, dirt, and despair; and in such scenes as that of the gradual agony of a frozen conscience thawing out to strange tears he is certainly as high in the theatre as any ten gentlemen who will pitch you a proper tone for “Angels and ministers of Grace defend us!” But while the settings in this part as elsewhere are vital and appropriate, the production moves only as Baur moves; and by the time Fantine is introduced Baur has been hobbled sufficiently so that a certain characteristic of the direction becomes clear—in this country it would be called the ham touch. The trial scene, not successful in spite of care for details and the complex mass, comes somewhere about the middle and marks the beginning of a long long end.