TNR Film Classic: ‘Les Miserables’ (1936)

Boleslavsky’s version had plenty of faults (John Beal, Rochelle Hudson, virtue poured in as a syrup, etc.), but while the subject had an inevitable ponderousness making the movement of the story as a whole rather thick and slow, it kept uppermost this element of conflict-through-pursuit, holding the story together and building its suspense. And the direction showed a degree of brute artistry in the arrangement of mob scenes, escape scenes, in the flow of sequences, the terrible approach of Javert through the sewers and the release pictured by his suicide.

In the new Miserables there are many fine things, and indeed it starts out as a more monumental work than the Hollywood film. I don’t know anything to compare with the first section of Valjean’s release from the galleys and incipient redemption from that way of life in his night spent with the Christian bishop, his next day on the road, with the theft of the silver piece leading to self-knowledge and horror. Harry Baur in the make-up here is a more tangible Valjean than any writer could create, comparing to any case-study as the actual case itself, with its warmth, dirt, and despair; and in such scenes as that of the gradual agony of a frozen conscience thawing out to strange tears he is certainly as high in the theatre as any ten gentlemen who will pitch you a proper tone for “Angels and ministers of Grace defend us!” But while the settings in this part as elsewhere are vital and appropriate, the production moves only as Baur moves; and by the time Fantine is introduced Baur has been hobbled sufficiently so that a certain characteristic of the direction becomes clear—in this country it would be called the ham touch. The trial scene, not successful in spite of care for details and the complex mass, comes somewhere about the middle and marks the beginning of a long long end.

The trouble with everything that comes after is that the producers seem to forget what has gone before, so that even the necessary simple motives of Valjean in his harbor of peace and loving service and of Javert stalking through the roadstead outside are lost in a rudderless course of playing a whole variety of situations for the most that can be got out of each. At Valjean’s meeting with Cosette, the story marks time through a lingering idyll of the unwanted step-child—her sisters, hard chores, dolls; then we vault entirely over their escape and new start on life together to a few hasty lines establishing Cosette’s sixteenth birthday. Her lover is introduced and in another twinkling his need for marriage money has been made the excuse for a comedy sequence between the Old Royalist and the Young Republican. On from there to the long and elaborate spectacle of the students’ revolt—the plotting, government precautions and spies, the parade, riots, barricades, attacks, repulses, speeches, miles of everything. Javert (of all people) pops up.