In a way, Oates represents the parental generation, bewildered by these kids, but yearning to horn in on their freedom. So G.T.O. does the thing Oates was blessed at: He shoots a line at every opportunity. One hitch-hiker he picks up on the road takes about two minutes of this and then asks to be let out—somehow he’s heard the mad emptiness of G.T.O. and knows it could go anywhere. He’s more reckless than the kids. So with every character he meets, G.T.O. has a new story and he breaks into it with the yarning escapism that Oates loved, as if he’s making it all up as he goes along. It’s another part of G.T.O.’s helpless instability that in every fresh scene he is wearing a new sweater. The guys on the road have very few spare clothes, but G.T.O. (who wears an ascot all the time, too) has endless, lyric sweaters (and I’ll bet they’re cashmere)—black, blue, red, yellow, saffron, ginger, Kelly green, on and on they go. It’s the clearest sign that G.T.O. is nothing but an actor with a wardrobe on the road. He’s abandoned normal life as fully as the kids, and it’s all going to end badly.

Oates talks up a streak and it hardly matters whether the boasting comes from the script by Rudy Wurlitzer or is stuff Oates made up. The point is far more that mature years, a collection of pasts, a dandy little car, and the words that go with experience and sophistication are just a set of myths. G.T.O. is as hopelessly gone as the kids. One of the things Hellman does all through the film (and this puts it in a different world from Easy Rider) is stress the clash between the zip-pan liberty of the road and the numb or becalmed stasis of the guys. Their only hope really is to become their cars, and to be driving on automatic.

Then there’s the Girl who makes it clear from the start that she’s available but unattached. So she slips around from one to the other for a while like good cards in a night of poker. And then there’s the day when they’re in a diner and a new kid notices her. Hellman never gives this moment close ups and reaction shots. But the girl simply ups and follows the boy out into the car park. When she sees he has a motor bike she dumps her bag on the ground—her possessions, her past—and rides off behind him. There’s not a hint of romantic urge, but it’s a very funny scene with the guys left stranded. You can see how a man who’s been around is likely to fall back on sweaters.

So Two-Lane Blacktop never stoops to the hippy v. redneck politics of Easy Rider, and it is a film that doesn’t do drugs—who needs such things with the euphoria of cars, the road, and sweaters? The race they engage in is supposed to be headed for D.C., but no one believes they’ll get that far. Somewhere in Tennessee the Driver and the Mechanic pick up a challenge with a side bet and the picture ends—not with that race or a conclusion—but with the film of Driver’s face jamming in the gate of the projector and beginning to burn. You can say that’s an easy way out, but I think it’s true to the harsh, deadpan poetics of this rare movie.

