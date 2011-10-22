The difficult truth is that with systemic failures like the one that caused our current economic crisis there is no one to blame because everyone is to blame. The only enemy in Margin Call is the system itself. And not just the banking system, for the “real economy” or “ Main Street ,” as politicians like to call it, is just as dependent on Wall Street as Wall Street is on them. Wall Street exists, as one of the movie’s characters poignantly puts it, because the rest of society demands that it exist; they demand all the aspects of a modern, affluent civilization that an advanced financial system makes possible. Through our government and through our own actions in the marketplace, we all set the rules, we all took advantage of the massive expansion of cheap credit and affordable housing and ballooning asset prices, we all benefitted from the upside of the bubble, just as we are all suffering from its aftermath today.

In the end, however, this sympathetic portrayal of the bankers’ dilemma offers perhaps the most damning indictment one can make of the modern capitalist financial system. After all, if such disaster can come about even when decent people are more or less trying to do their best, then the flaws of the system must run very deep indeed. It means that the problem can’t be fixed by just rounding up a few bad apples and throwing them in jail. The kind of collective action problem that brought about the financial crisis is exactly the kind of market failure where some kind of outside intervention is most appropriate and necessary—where it should be in the interest not only of the general public, but also of the banks themselves, for the government to step in and establish rules to prevent anyone from starting off a competitive cycle of ever-riskier behavior. And indeed, the bankers seemed to agree on this: After the crisis, all the major investment banks issued multiple statements supporting a move by the federal government to impose regulatory reform.

The problem arises, of course, when theory gets translated to practice. The Dodd-Frank financial reform law was passed only over the objections of major banks, who are now advocating that large parts of it be repealed. Perhaps the banks’ statements in support of reform were just a cynical ploy to begin with, but that wouldn’t explain why essentially all major American banks complied with new international capitalization standards outlined by the Basel III accords (and actually met their requirements years ahead of the deadline) even though they reduced profit margins. The fact is bankers are astute to the flaws of Dodd-Frank. Many economists question whether some of its more controversial regulations will actually reduce systemic risk, or rather just create needless red tape and encourage risk to shift to other even more dangerously unregulated sectors of finance like hedge funds. Also, its stringent measures will not apply to foreign banks, thus putting U.S. firms at a disadvantage without removing the risk of a global meltdown. By contrast, economists were in near unanimous agreement that Basel III would reduce international systemic risk.

Generally speaking, the best kind of reforms are those that avoid trying to predetermine exactly what kinds of financial transactions or activities should or should not be allowed, but instead seek to better align individual incentives with the collective interest—essentially to reward bankers for regulating themselves. Requiring individual pay to be more strongly linked to long-term investment returns and firm performance would be one step in the right direction, but even that strategy poses problems. Every new set of rules has limits and creates an incentive to skirt them or offload risk to overlooked areas.

And this is the ultimate—and ultimately unsatisfying—conclusion of Margin Call: that there may be no true and final fix for the problem; that, to a large extent, it may be simply unavoidable that bubbles will build and burst, and that financial crises will continue to happen in any economy that resembles free market capitalism, for the instincts and behaviors that cause them are so basic to human nature. In the film’s ending scene, the bank’s CEO stares out over the Manhattan skyline and recounts for his junior analyst a near-epic list of the world’s financial booms and busts—dating back some 400 years. The message is clear: This has happened before, it will happen again. Human nature does not change. The real question to take away from the movie is not whether we should reform our financial and economic system to prevent another crisis. The question is whether we can at all.