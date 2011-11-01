In Time is so crammed with provocative ideas it begins to feel over-crowded. At some time in a future that looks like the recent past of Los Angeles, human aging has been stopped at twenty-five. At that point of perfection, everyone has one year left to live, and their remaining span registers as a luminous green set of numbers (their “watch”), printed on the forearm. But this situation has turned time into the new money, and so—in the way of the world—some people are richer than others. People still look like twenty-five when they are eighty. Some are charitable, and don’t mind a modest wrist-to-wrist transfusion—half an hour or ten years for a deserving case. And then along comes a Robin Hood figure, Will Salas, played by Justin Timberlake. He is given a windfall century by a despairing rich man who is being hunted by gangs. But when Will wakes up, he realizes he is now a target for the gangs and the odious Timekeepers, the new police, as led by Leon (Cillian Murphy).

All of this makes a compelling synopsis. You may even guess that so much socially astute sci-fi sounds like an Andrew Niccol picture. So it is. Alas, the trouble may be that Niccol is also the director. I do not want to be harsh, and I believe that Niccol is a remarkable creator of movie concepts. But In Time might have been a desperate, haunting, decadent, and darkly comic parable on wealth and poverty, instead of an intriguing frustration, betrayed by its inability to be lucid or dramatic. Yes, it’s a film to see, but the more it gets to you the more you’ll lie awake at night considering how to remake it.

This is not quite a predicament without history. Andrew Niccol was born in New Zealand in 1964. In 1985, he went to Britain where he built a career directing television commercials, but soon enough his ambitions had grown and he was in America. At some stage in the mid-nineties he came up with an idea called “The Malcolm Show.” But in the dozen or so rewrites that he carried out it turned into what we call The Truman Show, a triumph of originality and unexpected elegance, about a man who believes he’s a happy-go-lucky, ordinary fellow in a neat, carefree world until it slowly dawns on him that he is a 24/7, ongoing television show, from which he begins to feel a yearning to escape.

I see this as one of the most prescient ideas adopted by the American cinema in our time—it is also, of course, a disturbing commentary on our addiction to screens and our loss of reality. Early on, there were money people excited by The Truman Show. It was bought, it was developed, and Andrew Niccol offered the humble plea that he might be allowed to direct his baby. But as the project grew, so did its budget. Jim Carrey said he wanted to play the lead at a time when he was an expensive property. Worries spread that this was more than the novice Niccol could handle. A number of other directors were briefly attached—including Steven Spielberg—before it fell to Peter Weir, who believed Niccol’s vision was excessively dark. So Weir coaxed out a version that was more amusing, that offered a parody of sunlit dream communities, but which still had the intellectual impact of the first idea. The Truman Show (1998) proved a hit and a critical success. Niccol was nominated for best original screenplay.