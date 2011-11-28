BEFORE THERE WERE desperate housewives, real housewives, and Good Housewives, there were witty housewives. Or there was one, anyway: Myrna Loy, whose role in The Thin Man as Nora Charles made her a household name and gave her a moniker, “The Perfect Wife,” which she grew to hate. If William Powell, who played Nora’s husband Nick, the martini-drinking gumshoe, was the star of the amusing (and profitable) franchise that MGM first pushed onto the scene in 1934—maybe the real star was their adorable dog, Asta—Loy was the woman behind the man. Based on the detective story by Dashiell Hammett, (and supposedly modeled on his repartee with Lillian Hellman) The Thin Man and its sequels cast Loy as a modern, charming, and yet long-suffering spouse.

As many film scholars have noted, at the time there were hardly any cinematic marriages where the husband and the wife enjoyed each other’s company, much less romped through cities, bars, and even bedrooms (albeit with chaste twin beds) to solve crimes. And yet Nora is not exactly a feminist heroine. Nora, whose family money allowed Nick to solve crimes in the first place, pitches in sometimes, but more frequently she swans around in floor-length peignoirs and gorgeous hats. She looks the other way when Nick’s eye roves or when his kidding hits the mean spot.

Emily W. Leider intends to rescue the star from Nora Charles, an admirable effort. But this is harder than it looks. One problem with Myrna Loy: The Only Good Girl in Hollywood, as Leider titles her book, after the nickname that John Ford gave the star who didn’t sleep around, is that it is a strain to make the good girl interesting for 411 pages. In fact, The Only Good Girl sometimes feels padded, like one of those early Hollywood epics with too many bit players, improbable plot twists, and hoary special effects. And although Leider is thankfully not the sort of writer to fill in the gaps with scenes imagining what Loy was thinking, she does fall back on the Where’s Waldo school of biography, asking about one of Loy’s early boyfriends: “Was he a failure as a lover?”

Yet since Loy was nearly Garboesque in her penchant for privacy, it is easy to see why Leider is driven to such measures in the first place. Except for her autobiography, Being and Becoming, published in 1987 when she was eighty-two, Loy did not inspire any other book. The silence about Loy is in sharp contrast to her better-known contemporaries, such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, and Katharine Hepburn, who enjoyed similarly long runs, attracted many biographies and critical studies, and made off with many awards. Loy never won an Oscar for her roles.