AS MARC ELIOT reminds us, Steve McQueen was just eight weeks older than Clint Eastwood. He might be alive still, as prominent, laconic, and anti-heroic a screen figure as Clint, and maybe even a notable producer and director. Eastwood has won just about every prize there is, and he has made the journey that probably appealed to him the most—from a working-class kid to a movie cowboy to one of the most esteemed figures and authentic stars remaining in American show business. Eastwood is an auteur and a respectable American. McQueen was none of those things.

Yet the two men were alike. They were wild kids (McQueen had reform school and forty-one days in the Marine brig to his credit), womanizers, and tough businessmen. They were also natural screen presences who hated to be caught acting—blunt beauties who trusted the audience to do all the imagining while they said as little as possible. There can be no doubt that McQueen’s Bullitt (1968) prompted Eastwood to make Dirty Harry (1971) and all the films in that franchise. They were two San Francisco cops operating with unyielding intensity and contempt for liberal conventions; they knew they were too solitary, too cool, and too immaculate for society, let alone for the compromises of law and order. It was a heady trip for two guys who liked to be regarded as down to earth.

Eastwood has attracted serious books—notably those by Richard Schickel and Patrick McGilligan (as well as one by Marc Eliot)—and there’s a lot to be said about the transformations he has been through, and the different personalities he has put before the public. This is by my count the fifth biography of McQueen, and the third I have read; and just as McQueen refused any trace of intellectualism (or searching analysis) in his own life, so he resists anything like a good book. He was street smart, but not thoughtful; he had abiding habits with sex and drugs and cars, but none of them seemed to require soul-searching. No book has made him seem pleasant or interesting, but of course that has nothing to do with his appeal. Ali McGraw knew just from seeing him in Bullitt that they were probably going to have an affair if they ever met. (That it led to marriage is another matter, or a sign of how the fantasy can consume its stars.) And to this day there are a few films of McQueen’s that simply do the trick. You can’t take your eyes off him. As an actor, he is more compelling and mysterious than Eastwood.

Take Bullitt, a picture that is more expressive of McQueen than of its director, Peter Yates. A lot of us have seen the movie several times (it is always on television) without ever being able to follow the story. Marc Eliot makes it clear that McQueen re-shaped the material that it was based on. He made the cop younger, changed his name to Bullitt, and shifted the action from New York to San Francisco. Why San Francisco? Because it was a cuter race track, and McQueen was determined to have a ten-minute car chase to redefine that convention. He prepared the film in terms of its action sequences and hardly bothered with the story.