“No,” said Bing. “It’s an insult. A bad word but a great song. The song turns the insult inside out.”

After just six pages, the story jumps ahead to 1957 and Havana. Quinn, now a journalist, is about to meet his future wife Renata, on “the same night he summon[s] the courage to talk to Hemingway” at the Floridita. If you are the sort of the reader who is skeptical of a man whose imagination rarely ranges beyond Albany, you will cringe at the prospect of an encounter with Papa. Is Kennedy, now eighty-three, aware of the fact that Hemingway’s masculinity is regarded as aspirational, a drunken self-caricature? Will Kennedy go for hammy ventriloquism, or fall into the trap of taking Hemingway seriously? Kennedy’s Hemingway advises Quinn to “remove the colon and semicolon keys from your typewriter.” Yup, hammy ventriloquism. Then he punches out an obnoxious patron, who later challenges Hemingway to a delightful set piece of a duel. Hemingway proceeds to order a filet mignon and a daiquiri, and to remark that “jerks are no joke.”

Only a writer as seasoned, as conversant in masculine display, and, let’s face it, as old as Kennedy could get away with any of this. He is reminding his readers that if masculinity is, as they say, performative, that is exactly why it’s impressive: it is easy to be yourself, but it takes practice to be someone you are not. Kennedy addresses the hokiness of his old-school tough guys and the palmy, exotic setting by making it a sort of rueful tribute to itself. Sort of a nostalgia act with brains.

Quinn pursues Renata, a woman he likens to Ava Gardner, to the Palacio de Bellas Artes, where Renata lectures students about “Changó, the warrior king of kings,” a Santería god. Renata, of whom Quinn rhapsodizes that “there was no garment she would not enhance if she wrapped herself in it,” considers Hemingway an ill-tempered buffoon, but takes a liking to Quinn. Thus does Quinn become entangled with the classic femme fatale, who observes exotic rites and runs guns for the enemies of the Batista regime. Quinn will find work with Renata’s brother-in-law, Max, at the Havana Post; Renata will be tortured in the wake of an assault on the Presidental Palace; Quinn will get his interview with Castro, in a scene influenced by Kennedy’s own meetings with the dictator.

The story returns to Albany, to Kennedy’s turf, after a little over one hundred pages. Robert Kennedy has just been shot in Los Angeles, and is “comatose but wide-eyed on a hotel kitchen floor, vigils for him now unfolding across the nation.” Anybody familiar with William Kennedy’s books will regard Albany as the real story, a respite from that protracted and disorienting, albeit entertaining, Cuban prologue. No more cameos from famous men, but plenty of screen time for the members of Kennedy’s old upstate gang. Though the parallels between revolutionary Cuba and Albany on the brink of a race riot may be somewhat forced, the panorama of Albany in the ’60s is expertly done.