Donald Trump (Fox News, “On the Record,” 11/2/11):

"I think it’s a very ugly witch hunt and I think it's very unfair. You say, ‘Oh, hello, darling, how are you?’ And you get sued because you’ve destroyed somebody's life. It’s ridiculous. And I think it’s very unfair to him. And unless there’s something that we’re not seeing—meaning you, I, and everybody else—I think it’s a very unfair situation.”

“[The accusers] probably do love their names splashed across the front pages. And frankly, I think that’s not a good situation and I don't think it’s a fair situation.”

Rush Limbaugh (The Rush Limbaugh Show, 10/31/11)

“[T]his story is a joke that can only truly be appreciated by Clinton and other sexual predators.”

“Rubio and Cain unfit to lead, don’t you see? We cannot have a black Republican running for the office of president. We can't have one elected. We can't have an Hispanic. The left owns those two groups, and those two groups are gonna forever be minorities. Those groups cannot ever be seen to be self-sufficient or rising above, on their own. Those two groups are owned—lock, stock, and barrel—by the Democrat Party and anything good that happens to any black or Hispanic in American politics can only happen via the Democrat Party.”

“It really is about blacks and Hispanics getting too ‘uppity.’ That's what this is. "You don't achieve in American politics as a Republican, as a self-reliant individual or conservative. You don't do it. You try it and we're going to destroy you!”

Laura Ingraham (The Laura Ingraham Show, 10/31/11):

“We have seen this movie before and we know how it ends. It always ends up being an employee who can’t perform or who underperforms and is looking for a little green.”

“How much money did it take for you to swallow your principles? ‘Oh I was so offended.’ So in other words, you lose the fact that you’re offended if you’re paid money? Does anyone understand that?”

Erick Erickson (Red State, 10/31/11)

“It just strikes me that a settlement for less than six figures is money paid to deal with the nuisances of an employee fired or otherwise let go who decided to raise the specter of harassment to get more money to leave without causing a scene.”

Thomas Stackpole and Darius Tahir are interns at The New Republic.