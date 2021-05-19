TNR Film Classics: The Case of the Critic (February 2, 1942)

Some of the stuffier attitudes disappeared from writing about the movies, and there was a tendency to take films for what they were and with some respect; but there was still no atmosphere for breeding critics. Frank Nugent is the last young man I remember to get a job in a leading position as movie reviewer, and after becoming too proud of his wisecracks for the good of his work, he was bought off with a Hollywood contract and has not been heard from since. Cecilia Ager took over the first-string job when PM started up, but she had been best in her incidental remarks in Variety and never seemed to get used to the full-time business of reviewing the whole picture. Outside of an occasional visiting professor from abroad, I do not think of anybody else who has made any splash at all.

I wonder if it isn’t the movies themselves who are responsible. There are plenty of younger people growing up to whom the films are so natural that they do not have to play the snob about them. Bright people too, who can tell you what makes a screen story tick. But the movies themselves are not interested in having able criticism. They are suspicious of it and shy violently when its presence is suspected. Somehow or other they have not only asked for but got the reviewing attitude which makes a little chat go a long way, usually in the direction of publicity handouts, which tells its following what the story is and who’s in it, and then hands down a decision as temperate as possible and as devoid of any clear scale of values.

It is the job of the trade magazines to estimate whether a picture will make money for its producer or not, and this the trade magazines do when they are not outright venal. But the critics, who are supposed to do something more and indeed can’t even do this much competently, are stampeded time after time by the mere word of the company that it has got something, or figure they have burned their fingers the first time some movie salesman or dissident reader jumps them for “destructive criticism.” Whether the critics can make a picture or whether a picture can make the critics is an argument as old and fruitless as the chicken-or-the-egg; but a lot of lusty shouts are what the companies want, what they often spend absurd sums of money in ensuring, and that is what they get.