The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals just issued a decision in the lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act. It looks like a big win for the administration—and, more importantly, for health care reform.

I'll have more to say on this later, after I've read the decision more carefully. But I'll share two quick observations.

The first is the author of the majority opinion: Judge Laurence Silberman, a Reagan appointee and conservative judge. He's now the second well-known, well-regarded conservative jurist at the Circuit level to uphold the law. Judge Jeffrey Sutton, a Bush appointee on the 6th Circuit, was the first. And while one Democratic appointee has voted to strike down the law, that judge, Frank Hull of the 11th Circuit, is not a strong liberal.

The second is that Silberman's opinion is pretty strong. Here one key excerpt: