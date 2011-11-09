That was then. In March 2011, Jackson testified before the House Committee on Agriculture that the EPA was required under the Clean Air Act to review its particulate standards and that she did not yet know what the review would conclude. She acknowledged that farmers were worrying about the prospect of stricter PM10 regulation, and suggested that her agency sought neither to penalize agriculture nor cut it any special breaks. The following month, the EPA’s Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards (OAQPS) issued a report recommending “either retaining or revising” (that is, tightening) the PM10 standard. The wording was tentative because evidence of the health risks posed by PM10 was less certain than evidence of the health risk from PM2.5 (“fine particles,” smaller than 2.5 micrometers). The report also noted that the farm lobby had been trying for years to get a special exemption for rural PM10, and had been rebuffed by the Bush EPA and in federal court. The EPA saw no reason to change course. Thus was born the farm dustup.

The existing PM10 standard, which will remain unchanged, was created in 1987 during the presidency of that rabid environmentalist, Ronald Reagan. Is farm dust regulated under it? Barely. The federal government sets standards and, in trying to meet those standards, a few states have required farmers to engage in “best management” practices such as wet spraying, not working fields when it’s windy, and setting speed limits on unpaved roads. Even if there were no health considerations, these would be sensible ideas, because airborne dust isn’t particularly good for crops or farm equipment. And anyway, farm dust doesn’t appear to be much of a problem except in a few very dry places like California and Arizona. The EPA has installed comparatively few air monitors in rural places (as compared with urban ones), so violations attributable to farm dust are typically recorded only when a wind storm blows dust to an urban area. The farm lobby would like such occurrences to be exempt from regulation. What has been portrayed as a ludicrous power grab by the EPA is in fact a case of special pleading by industry—which is the definition of American agriculture in the twenty-first century.

Republicans love to holler that overregulation is strangling the economy, but the Obama administration actually issued fewer regulations, and also fewer major regulations, during its first two years than the Bush administration issued during its last two. On January 18, Obama issued an executive order requiring expanded use of cost-benefit analysis in proposing regulations and reexamination of previously issued regulations that might be excessively burdensome or obsolete. And the current head of OIRA, Cass Sunstein, is a longtime advocate of cost-benefit analysis. There was, BusinessWeek reported in 2009, “huge relief” in the business community when Obama picked Sunstein to run OIRA, and he’s given it little reason to complain.

There is no pending EPA rule governing farm dust. An existing 24-year-old regulation prompted a few states to require farmers to manage their land a little better. And the pace of regulation has slowed since Democrats retook the White House. Anything else you hear from the GOP is just air pollution.

Timothy Noah is a senior editor at The New Republic. This article appeared in the December 1, 2011, issue of the magazine.