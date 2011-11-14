It's official: The Supreme Court is going to hear the case against the Affordable Care Act. And it's going to hear the case this term.

The Court just announced that it would consider two of the lawsuits challenging the law, one each from the states (led by Florida) and the National Federal of Independent Businesses.

Translating and interpreting legal language is not my specialty, but SCOTUSblog -- the best source around for this kind of analysis -- tells me that the Court basically agreed to hear all of the major questions surrounding the law's constitutionality, including whether the anti-injunction act bars the court from ruling on the case.

The Supreme Court also granted extensive time for oral arguments, as a weighty case like this surely deserves. The justices have set aside five-and-a-half hours, divided into four separate sessions to discuss four separate issues: Whether Congress can impose an individual mandate, whether it can demand that states comply with Medicaid provisions, whether it's possible to leave parts of the law intact if the Court rules others are invalid, and whether the Anti-Injunction Act gives the Court the power to rule on the case.