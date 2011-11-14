On the same day that the Supreme Court announced it will rule on the legal challenges to the individual insurance mandate in the Affordable Care Act comes word from CNN that public support for the highly controversial insurance mandate has risen in the past few months.

According to the poll, 52% of Americans favor mandatory health insurance, up from 44% in June. The survey indicates that 47% oppose the health insurance mandate, down from 54% in early summer.

"The health insurance mandate has gained most support since June among older Americans and among lower-income Americans," says CNN Polling Director Keating Holland. "A majority of independents opposed the measure in June, but 52 percent of them now favor it."

This shift is quite striking, especially given that most other polls are not showing a similar increase in support for the overall health care law. Conservatives continue to decry the insurance mandate as an un-American infringement on personal liberty, and the White House and congressional Democrats have not exactly been manning the barricades in its defense. So why would support for it be increasing? Is there anyone in a position of prominence who has been out there making the case for why it's important to require people to get health coverage?

Oh, right: there's this guy. And he's been making the case better than anyone -- on TV shows with millions of viewers, no less!