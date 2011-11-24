At the public screening of The Descendants I saw, there was gentle but earnest applause as the film ended. It’s merited, and I suspect it came from a middle-aged audience that is weary of noise and violence in our films, and respectful of anyone prepared to deal candidly with family material. That doesn’t mean this is softer than PG. It’s an R film, with a lot of rough language, most of it coming from a ten-year-old and a seventeen-year-old. When I say family material, I mean the area of dysfunction and disturbance that many of us experience, and which here falls on the handsome figure of George Clooney, who is already being talked about as an Oscar candidate.

He plays Matt King, a Honolulu lawyer, descended from aristocracy, haoles who married islanders. At the start of the film, in a rather clumsy and misleading voice-over, Matt tells us, don’t be fooled, Hawaii is just like anywhere else, with cancer and heartache—and lawyers, I suppose. Matt has his problems. His wife, Elizabeth, has been devastatingly injured in a motor-boat accident and now she’s in a coma. Very soon, she will be taken off life-support. This means that a half-hearted, part-time Dad has to take over looking after the two daughters. But when he brings the older one back from boarding school (in a gesture towards family solidarity) she breaks it to him that Elizabeth was having an affair. We begin to see what Matt is discovering: that he didn’t know enough about his family.

So far, so ordinary, in a picture (co-written and directed by Alexander Payne) that tries to find its strength in commonplace behavior and which would like us to think that Clooney looks like anyone else. But there’s more to be revealed. Matt’s family owns a 25,000-acre piece of land, on Kauai, on the shore, which is about to be sold, one way or the other, for development and a massive sum of money. Not that Matt is short of funds. This is a film in which he is able to make a trip from Oahu to Maui whenever the fancy takes him (with three kids in tow—the older girl has a boyfriend) and never does a stroke of work or seems to be under any financial limitation. More than that, despite a collection of cousins who will benefit mightily from the sale, the decision to sell or not to sell is in Matt’s hands alone, which seems prettily arranged for dramatic purposes, but way out of the ordinary.

Matt is fiftyish, he has gray in his hair and he looks rather foolish when he runs. But still he is George Clooney, and if he has been neglecting his family (including his wife) as much as we are led to believe, what has he been doing? Elizabeth has slipped into an affair while Matt says he has worked every hour of the day and night on legal cases (until the film starts). That doesn’t quite ring true, and evades the intriguing question of what the Matt and Elizabeth marriage was really like. Until we know that, it’s a lot harder to measure the unruly attitudes of the two daughters.