Now, like some other nationals who have moved, he presents a film made abroad—in France. Here he has applied his realistic technique to a story that in other hands might have been syrupy. Le Havre takes place in the city of that name because Kaurismäki says he had scoured Europe for the best setting for the story. Well, the city’s very name is pertinent.

The subject is double: the condition of exiles today and person-smuggling. In Le Havre lives Marcel, a mature man of some cultivation who now, for rather murky reasons, works contentedly as a bootblack. His adoring wife, Arletty, shares their modest but adequate home. Marcel gets involved protectively with Idrissa, an African boy of about eleven, a fugitive from authorities who want to deport him back to his homeland. Idrissa, however, wants to get to England, and Marcel lends a hand as he can, all the time evading authorities, too.

The African boy and the philosophical bootblack—what a recipe for pastry. But Kaurismäki works for truth. This situation could actually happen, and it highlights a problem that plagues Europe. The director helps by giving the boy tacit gumption and the man a comprehension of the whole current refugee mess.

Some have said that Kaurismäki shows the influence of several classic French directors, to which he replied that he hopes so. For myself, he is simply the same director that he was, now in France—once again, in fact: he has worked there before—daring to make a picture with a few touches that are reminders of past French pictures. Note that Marcel’s wife is given the name of a French film star of the past.

We are so held by the film’s impact that its ending, surprise or not, is like a bonus. And there is a counterpointed account of an illness that comes to Arletty whose conclusion is itself presented with a kind of bow to the viewer.

She is played by Kati Outinen, who has been in nine of Kaurismäki’s films and who embodies a wistful courage. Idrissa is Blondin Miguel, who is whatever he needs to be at all times. The picture is strengthened by André Wilms as Marcel, another Kaurismäki veteran, one of those valued screen actors whose very presence is a kind of guarantee that the world has not been abandoned for Movieland.



THE GERMAN DIRECTOR Philipp Stölzl, who made the Alpine drama North Face, has moved to what may be the best-known period in Goethe’s incredibly teeming life, from May to September 1772 in the small town of Wetzlar. Here Goethe, already a licentiate in law, was sent by his lawyer father to get straightened out—to delve in law and forget about writing plays that no one would produce and poems that no one would publish. In Wetzlar Goethe met and fell in love with a young woman named Lotte Buff, then went through the experiences that led to the writing of The Sorrows of Young Werther, his first and probably most famous novel.

Stölzl, with Alexander Dydyna and Christoph Müller, has constructed a screenplay that deals somewhat elastically with the facts; but it gives Goethe youthful audacity and breeze. He has relatively little drive toward the imperial future ahead of him. Living each day as fully as possible is often enough for him. Yet we do get some of the spirit of the whole man and some sense of relationships in the Romantic Age.

At a dance Goethe meets Lotte and is charmed. So is his friend, Karl Wilhelm Jerusalem, but Goethe does not know it. So, too, is his law-court superior, Kestner, but Goethe does not know this, either. Lotte is the daughter of an impoverished widower and takes care of her multiple siblings. Each of the three lovers tries to advance his cause, with Goethe the only one with amorous success. Eventually, however, Lotte accepts the proposal of the wealthy Kestner in order to help her family. Jerusalem, crushed, shoots himself. Goethe considers suicide but instead writes. It seems—in this film, anyway—that the original title of his book was The Sorrows of Young Goethe; he changes the name. His own story, as we have seen, is hardly the same as Werther’s; still, it apparently suggested the novel.

Goethe returns with his father to their home in Frankfurt, where a mob, clutching copies of his novel, is waiting to cheer him wildly. In fact, it was published in two volumes without his name on it; but the film, we can say, symbolizes its later blazing reception. Lotte, who had a dozen children with Kestner, met Goethe only once again, years later, when he was famous. (See Thomas Mann’s Lotte in Weimar.)

Alexander Fehling, tall, vivacious, good-looking, plays Goethe: he is fully aware of what the role requires and he fulfills it. The last iota of personality always arrives for him. Miriam Stein gives Lotte the unostentatious appeal that makes her swains credible.

Stylistically, the most engaging aspect of the picture is Stölzl’s direction. He was clearly determined not to make a series of historical postcards. The film moves. The vast majority of the shots are in motion—the camera, the actors, or usually both. This does much to sustain the atmosphere of youth, of Goethe’s physicality, his energy. The picture gives us, admittedly in a somewhat freehand manner, a temperamental glimpse—the temperament of the young man who was to become, as one English critic said, “the last of the great universal geniuses.”

Stanley Kauffmann is the film critic for The New Republic. This article appeared in the December 15, 2011, issue of the magazine.