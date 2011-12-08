Plan B has been the subject of political controversy for many years. Some conservatives believe it is a form of abortion, because, in theory, it could stop a fertilized egg from implanting into a woman’s uterus. (Actually, that happens all the time, either naturally or because of other forms of contraception.) Some conservatives also believe access to Plan B will encourage teenagers to have more sex. (As far as I know, the data have never shown this.)

For a while, the Bush Administration refused to allow over-the-counter sales to girls and women of any age, arguing that it posed safety risks. But scientists overwhelmingly disagreed. Plan B is simply a higher-than-normal dose of the same drugs in standard oral contraceptives, which millions of women have been taking regularly for decades. Researchers had checked to see whether Plan B was somehow more dangerous. They had found that it wasn’t.

Eventually the Bush Administration relented—and the Obama Administration, once in office, went out of its way to make sure that Plan B, like all contraception, was among the preventative services that health insurers must cover, without out-of-pocket expenses, under the Affordable Care Act. But that still left the question of whether girls and women under 16 could get the drug on their own, over the counter, or whether they’d need a prescription first.

The argument for wider access is pretty simple: Young people already have over-the-counter access to all kinds of medicines that, if taken improperly, leads to real harm. Overdosing on acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol) and ibuprofen, for example, can cause severe liver damage. But girls who had unprotected sex might be reluctant to approach a health professional with prescription-writing capabilities, for some of the same reasons they might be reluctant to approach a parent. (In most cases, the experts say, girls would still get guidance—but from counselors and school nurses, whom they know and trust.)

What’s more, Plan B’s effectiveness diminishes as time after intercourse passes—and actual pharmacists, as opposed to drug stores and supermarkets, aren’t always easy to find right after sex. Putting Plan B over the counter would presumably lead to greater use of Plan B, reducing unwanted pregnancies and, by the way, abortions as well.