Rhodes is more interested in less-told parts of Lamarr’s background than in how she looked in her famous roles, or her marriages—especially when they provide evidence for the theory that she was the brains behind the invention. He catches her eavesdropping at the dinner table while her controlling half-Jewish arms-dealer husband Friedrich “Fritz” Mandl talks about submarines and, to her horror, announces his intention to collaborate with the Nazis. Rhodes concedes that Lamarr’s dramatic escape from Mandl, in which she disguised herself as a maid and fled to Paris, and then to London, where she met Louis B. Mayer, who eventually signed her to a deal, may be made up. But for Rhodes, the point is that she wound up in Hollywood, where she met Antheil.

If the movie star’s life was one of flight, the composer’s was one of pursuit. He went to Europe in 1922 because that was where serious American composers had to go; he quickly installed himself in Paris above Sylvia Beach’s bookstore; he composed a jarring score for the Ferdinand Leger-Man Ray film Ballet Mecanique, using bells, sirens, airplane propellers, and sixteen synchronized player pianos—instruments that could be programmed, and that became obsolete with the advent of radio. Antheil’s knowledge of the player piano, combined with an earlier stint as a munitions inspector, Rhodes explains, is what made him an attractive partner in the technical collaboration the Odd Couple began in 1939. Back in the States, Antheil struggled financially. He began to write for Esquire and moved to Hollywood.

For all Rhodes’s skillful negotiation of his two heroes’ early stories, one problem with Hedy’s Folly is that Antheil quickly becomes less sympathetic than Lamarr. At times he comes across as spoiled, as he begs his patrons for money; and at other times as a cartoon, pitching his Esquire editor an article about how he can tell, just by looking, which women will sleep with him and which won’t. That leaves “the most beautiful girl in the world” as the brains behind the remote-controlled torpedo.

And yet, in trying to prove that Lamarr was capable of driving the invention, Rhodes has his work cut out for him. He can place her at the Weimar dinner parties where submarines were discussed, but there is no record of how she absorbed this information. Rhodes does his best: he recounts that in 1936 she met Hellmuth Walter, the inventor of a propulsion system for submarines. Rhodes also theorizes that Lamarr may have been inspired by a Philco radio released in the late 1930s that allowed listeners to preset stations with a dial, as well as German glide bombs, designed to attack moving ships. Rhodes presents as evidence Lamarr’s dabbling in inventions, including a bouillon cube that turned into a soft drink and a place to put used Kleenexes.

Still. Ultimately the reader is asked to take on faith that Lamarr had the chops to invent an unjammable frequency-hopping radio system that could control torpedoes. This might be difficult to believe, except that Rhodes shrewdly observes that inventions are often less a matter of mathematics or a Harvard education than a guessing game, often proceeding messily and unscientifically and with many different developments going on in different places simultaneously. (In these fascinating digressions, I was reminded of the many stories of eighteenth- and nineteenth-century amateurs beating out the so-called experts: John Harrison and Leon Foucault come to mind.)