There are two love stories. The less obvious one is between Freud and Jung, the master and pupil, seemingly, and both of them in a wild spin of emotions over allegiance and authority. They say they admire each other; they talk as colleagues in the battle to persuade the world about analysis. But then notice the scene where Jung goes to Vienna to meet Freud for the first time. We see the two men at the dinner table, and Freud passes the large plate of food—meats and vegetables—to Jung, whereupon the young doctor helps himself to about half the plate-load. At which point, Cronenberg cuts to reveal a dozen other people sitting at the table, the family, watching and waiting for their woeful turn. The shock is not underlined; there is learned talk carrying on over the “accidental” greed or aggression—except that Jung does not really believe in accident or coincidence.

It’s there for us to take in, in just the way that Freud later “passes on” one of his patients to Jung—Otto Gross (Vincent Cassel—and excellent), another analyst and a libertine, an enemy of all forms of repression, and the very man to dangle before Jung the inevitability of an analyst sleeping with a patient. That is what prompts the affair with Sabina, which, in due course, allows Freud to adopt a disapproving attitude to the younger man. This therapeutic world is an arena of power-plays where the helpless Sabina is revealed as the most insightful and searching person around.

That may make the movie sound like a treatise on analysis. I don’t think that’s so. This is a story of competing affections, a kind of father, son, and invasive woman triangle. It’s not conventional. As the love affair between Jung and Sabina develops, she takes pleasure in having him thrash her, and Cronenberg films those moments as graphically as you might expect. There is a shot of a small yacht (a gift to Jung from his wife) floating on a still lake with Jung and Sabina lying together in its hold like embryos that is vibrant with suggestion. Jung’s wife (Sarah Gadon) is beautiful, sedate, rich and frequently pregnant—she is the ideal bourgeois wife of that moment, and our time, too, but she knows she is a lost cause. She and Jung are Aryan—Sabina is Russian and Jewish. All these strands are gently pulled together by Hampton and Cronenberg in what amounts to a movie about repression and release in the early twentieth century.

Jung is played by Michael Fassbender and Freud by Viggo Mortenson. In a sense, Fassbender is more exposed: He is the young protagonist, rather immature or complacent, while Mortenson is able to be the skeptical onlooker. This Freud smokes all the time and Mortenson has supplied him with an alphabet of grunts, sniffs, sighs and digestive, puffing sounds that are amazingly eloquent and evidence of a very pompous insecure man. I don’t know how fair that is to history, but it makes for an absorbing drama and leaves the mustiness of cigars in the theatre.

We suppose Sabina is cured at the end, though her fierce eyes have not relented. She is married to someone else and pregnant, leaving Jung to regret that it might have been his child, if he’d been brave enough. But he is not quite worthy of her, just as Freud and Jung were bound to split out of familial or atavistic reasons. So it comes as a real addition to the story to learn in the end titles that Sabina went back to Russia and was herself an accomplished analyst before being shot by the Germans in 1942.