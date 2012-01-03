When President Obama took office, most environmental activists assumed that their cause would still meet resistance in Washington DC—they just assumed it would be located in Congress. But according to activists, a chief opponent of environmental causes has turned out to be within the White House itself: The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

A division of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), OIRA has always had the power to review the economic impact of virtually any new federal regulation. Under the Obama administration, however, it has repeatedly used its mandate to stall major regulations proposed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). A New Republic review of the regulations pending with OIRA found that the EPA’s Chemicals of Concern list has been under review for 18 months; an EPA guidance to protect citizens exposed to the poisonous byproduct dioxin has been under OIRA’s review since August 2010; and a new rule to tighten restrictions on storing toxic coal ash, prompted by the spill of 1 billion gallons of coal ash sludge in Kingston, Tennessee in 2008, will not go into effect until late in 2012, it was delayed for so long at OMB.

These slow reviews are a flagrant violation of the rules governing OMB’s review, says former head of the EPA Office of Policy and Planning Lisa Heinzerling. When OIRA opts to review a regulation (often, with the EPA regulations, to assess economic impact), the office is required to complete the process within 90 days—120 days in rare circumstances—and to disclose several aspects of its review. After 90 days, the regulation is either rejected with a public letter of explanation, sent back to the agency, or approved. OIRA, says Heinzerling, has flaunted these rules, becoming a black hole for environmental regulation. “Under the Bush administration,” says Hienzerling, “the OMB sent back dozens of return letters. … People didn’t like it, but it was better than having nothing.” Obama has been using the OMB “basically like a pocket veto,” she says. The EPA’s proposed smog standard, a major EPA regulation that the White House publicly withdrew this fall, is the only environmental regulation issued under Obama to have received a public return letter from OMB.

Heinzerling traces this unfriendly attitude toward environmental regulation to Cass Sunstein, the Chicago law professor turned head of OIRA. An ideological battle between the EPA was expected when Sunstein was first appointed; the Obama appointee made his name as one of the few ardent supporters of both strong government regulation and cost-benefit analysis, and has argued for more indirect, behavioral economics-inspired measures as an alternative to government regulation. Recently, the cost-benefit and behavioral economics side seems dominant in his thinking.